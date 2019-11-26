By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Internet Black Friday has become established as the most popular time of the year for online sales, moving beyond its U.S. origins to other parts of the world. Big online sales, however, bring with them cyber risks. As the computer gets turned on and the mouse primed, there are new tips to keep in mind when shopping in-store or online this Black Friday. With roughly The security experts at The tips to keep in mind are: Tip #1: Only shop with official retailers or websites you trust. Make the website you’re using shows the secure padlock icon in the browser and the address begins with “https://”. Also, if you are shopping away from home be sure to update your mobile device and avoid unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Tip #2: Keep your phone charged in case of emergencies. Tip #3: Check local authorities' alerts. Sign up to receive updates on traffic or news of any potential disturbances. Tip #4: If you're going to a crowded place alone, let someone know. As soon as you get to the store, survey your surroundings. Make sure you know where the exits are. It also pays to be vigilant for suspicious activity. Furthermore, in an emergency, stay calm and move to the edges of crowds. Tip #5: With online shopping, the important thing is to think before you visit a site, and to check that the site is legitimate. Often it is safer to use a credit card rather than a debit card, in the event that a scam occurs. Whether or not Black Friday is an excuse for retailer is to off-load stock that they cannot sell, or for companies like Amazon to promote their own brand products, the day has developed an appeal for the typical consumer.As the computer gets turned on and the mouse primed, there are new tips to keep in mind when shopping in-store or online this Black Friday.With roughly $87 billion projected to be spent on Black Friday and the follow-on Cyber Monday this year it is important to keep one thing in mind whether you’re shopping from home or taking on the crowds for the doorbuster deals: safety.The security experts at Unisys have put together a list of nine safety tips to keep in mind for both cyber and physical shoppers this Black Friday. These tips are a mix of important points that relate to online activity coupled with advice that relates to physically visiting premises.The tips to keep in mind are:Tip #1: Only shop with official retailers or websites you trust. Make the website you’re using shows the secure padlock icon in the browser and the address begins with “https://”. Also, if you are shopping away from home be sure to update your mobile device and avoid unsecured Wi-Fi networks.Tip #2: Keep your phone charged in case of emergencies.Tip #3: Check local authorities' alerts. Sign up to receive updates on traffic or news of any potential disturbances.Tip #4: If you're going to a crowded place alone, let someone know. As soon as you get to the store, survey your surroundings. Make sure you know where the exits are. It also pays to be vigilant for suspicious activity. Furthermore, in an emergency, stay calm and move to the edges of crowds.Tip #5: With online shopping, the important thing is to think before you visit a site, and to check that the site is legitimate. Often it is safer to use a credit card rather than a debit card, in the event that a scam occurs. More about Black friday, Online shopping, Shops, Retail Black friday Online shopping Shops Retail