By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet Rocked by recent scandals and no longer the trendy platform it once was, Facebook's user base is in decline according to new analysis, with the biggest declines being among teenagers and Millennials. The data from Edison Research only relates to users in the U.S., however given the size of this market and the lucrative advertising that is designed to attract those in the teen-to-millennial bracket, the findings are of significance and they signify that Facebook needs to change tract if it is to off-set the decline further. In terms of the significance of this decline, he adds: "Obviously, the U.S. is the biggest market, in terms of dollars, and it's going to be a super important market for Facebook or anybody who's playing in this game." While numbers appear to have dropped off, Meanwhile, The new figures relating to Facebook comes from Edison Research , who specialize in market analysis. The findings show that Facebook is losing users by the millions, especially those falling within the 12 to 34 year-old bracket. In addition, the rate of attracting new users is also declining, again in the 12 to 34 demographic. Across the board, there are 15 million fewer users of Facebook today than there were just two years ago (2017). This is , however, based on extrapolated figures.The data from Edison Research only relates to users in the U.S., however given the size of this market and the lucrative advertising that is designed to attract those in the teen-to-millennial bracket, the findings are of significance and they signify that Facebook needs to change tract if it is to off-set the decline further. Commenting on the figures , Larry Rosin, president of Edison Research stated: "Fifteen million is a lot of people, no matter which way you cut it. It represents about 6 percent of the total U.S. population ages 12 and older. What makes it particularly important is if it is part of a trend. This is the second straight year we've seen this number go down."In terms of the significance of this decline, he adds: "Obviously, the U.S. is the biggest market, in terms of dollars, and it's going to be a super important market for Facebook or anybody who's playing in this game."While numbers appear to have dropped off, Engadget notes there is little analysis as to why. It is not clear why people are abandoning Facebook and whether some people have out of a particular demographic and were therefore discounted from the survey. The true impact on Facebook's current finances and future strategy also remains a topic of speculation.Meanwhile, Facebook's own data shows its user base at an all time high. The social media giant reports user base of 2.32 billion, as well as ever increasing earnings. More about Facebook, Social media, millennials, Users More news from Facebook Social media millennials Users