At the RusMoloko farm in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, the Moscow Times reports that a regional agricultural administration has fitted bovines with VR headsets. They are hoping the VR experience will relax the cows and maybe, increase milk production. The story does come with an apparently serious press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region. The press release cites the global use of automated rotating brushes in the stalls - giving cows a relaxing massage, and in Europe, the use of robotic systems to ensure maximum free movement of livestock on the farm. And they note that foreign studies confirm the importance of creating environmental conditions that have a significant impact on a cow's health. According to The Verge, the goggles have been specially adapted for a cow's head shape and vision. VR designers were also reportedly hired to create a "unique summer field simulation program" that conforms to how bovines see colors. Assuming that the study is real, it is noted that the research is not being conducted by a university - but by "Milknews.ru," a news site for the Russian dairy industry. The website is also encouraging Russians to sign up for the upcoming "VI International Agro-Industrial Dairy Forum" that aims to educate farmers in the new technologies available.