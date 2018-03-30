By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Internet Redmond - Microsoft announced another large reorganization today as the company will unify its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and core Windows Operating System into just one team. Terry Myerson, head of the Windows team and a 21-year company veteran is leaving. New separate division The new "Experiences and Devices" division will deal with Windows client releases that are seen on laptops, first party apps, Office 365, and Surface hardware. Rajesh Jha will lead this team. The team wont handle the core parts of the Windows platform but the experiences added to it. This is part of Microsoft's vision of its future: clever modes running on clever hardware. CEO sees a bright future for Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims that Microsoft has a bright future. Nadella appears to be focusing the company core Windows effort, Azure and Internet of Thins (IoT) devices into a team that would embody Artificial Intelligence into them. Microsoft Azure is Microsoft is also creating a new AI and Ethics in Engineering and Research Committee (AETHER) to handle AI issues in what the company terms " a responsible manner". The company is to emphasize its future AI and cloud business, enterprise services and AI. The company will need to balance out this new focus on the Cloud with consumer's and enterprises' operating system needs. CEO Satya Nadella set out the company focus in a memo to employees. Intelligent edge In an intelligent edge setup, the edge network components or nodes can process the data intelligently, possibly bundling, refining or encrypting it for transit into the data warehouse. This can improve the agility of data-handling systems, as well as their safety. Many cloud providers and other companies knowledgeable about the structure and nature of IoT are recommending the use of an intelligent edge for these reasons." Intelligent cloud Recent updates to Windows 10 There were two big updates to Windows last year that concentrated on Mixed Reality, creating in 3D pain, and pen/touch improvements. Universal Windows Apps were supposed to be the future of Windows with the apps working across many devices. It looks now as if the future lies in its Cloud and AI efforts while the company also tries to adapt to a future in which PCs are much different than now. Terry Merson's leaving memo to the Windows division Merson's full memo can be However, overall Windows will be split into two teams. One team will be headed by Scott Guthrie who will be in charge of what is called the platform team. The AI platform work will also be part of this team's work. I will be around as we work through this transition, and then I will continue to root on Satya and this team every day." Microsoft Office 365 is the brand name Microsoft uses for a group of subscriptions that provide productivity software and related services. More about Microsoft, windows 10, Cloud computing More news from Microsoft windows 10 Cloud computing