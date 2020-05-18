By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet Given the reliance on working-from-home and with remote working now established as the 'new normal', where are the cities in the world which offer the best connectivity? A new survey reveals the answers. New data [url=http:// The key findings are, for the top five cities with the fastest download speed: 1. Barcelona, Spain - 59.2 2. Singapore - 54.6 3. Tokyo, Japan - 45.2 4. Amsterdam, Netherlands - 44.9 5. Paris, France - 42.8 In addition, the top five cities with the fastest upload speed were found to be: 1. Amsterdam, Netherlands - 45.7 2. Tokyo, Japan - 43.3 3. Osaka, Japan - 43.3 4. Singapore - 38.4 5. London, UK - 32.8 Behind these figures are some interesting data trends. The data found that London, U.K. ranks as the world’s most Internet-friendly city. Plus the U.K. the capital holds the second highest number of free Wi-Fispots at 688,126. New York City comes in top with 1,051,818. The research also finds that Asia is home to the most internet-friendly cities that feature in the top 10 - cities that rank highly include Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul and Osaka. In addition, Barcelona, Spain was found to have the fastest average download speed at 59.2. London sits at 34.3 and New York sitting at 33.6. In terms of 5G (fifth generation of wireless communication technology), this is set to grow across 2020, with many companies and countries already launching this to the public. In terms of the cities that have the highest number of 5G networks, the top five cities include: 1. Seoul, South Korea - 83 networks available 2. Los Angeles, USA - 40 networks available 3. London, UK - 35 networks available 4. Miami, USA - 14 networks available 5. Las Vegas, USA - 13 networks available By the end of the year, these figures are set to grow. With the whole world stuck at home during lockdown, having access to reliable and fast Internet is more important than ever. This includes work video calls, without the device having a breakdown, and the ease of file upload. To add to this there is the copious use of apps like TikToks, which people use to distract themselves from the boredom of being on furlough.New data from Business Fibre examines the most Internet-friendly cities, analysed each location by a series of metrics such as the number of free Wi-Fi spots, the average cost of data, the number of restaurants with free Wi-Fi as well as the average upload and download speeds.[url=http:// https://businessfibre.co.uk/internet-friendly-cities/ t=_blank]The study also indicates the city with the highest number of 5G networks available.The key findings are, for the top five cities with the fastest download speed:In addition, the top five cities with the fastest upload speed were found to be: More about interent, wfh, working from home, remote working interent wfh working from home remote working