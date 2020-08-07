Email
article imageOp-Ed: Is 'Yo-semite' close to Thighland? — Only in Trump's world

By Karen Graham     34 mins ago in Internet
Twitter users got a kick out of President Donald Trump’s latest verbal blunder - although the citizens of Thailand might not be happy. Trump spoke at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio on Thursday, gripping about corporations sending jobs to "Thighland."
In all fairness, Trump quickly corrected himself, but the gaffe quickly began trending on Twitter, according to Mashable.
“Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability,” Trump said to Whirlpool employees. “Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam. Thailand and Vietnam. Two places, I like their leaders very much, they’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore.”
Of course, last night's verbal goof was not the first time Trump has messed up the name of a location. Earlier this week, the president referred to Yosemite National Park, pronounced "Yoh-sem-it-ee," as "Yo-semites." He stumbled over the word again and added another syllable, pronouncing it as "Yo-sem-in-ites."
Seeing as Trump has been bragging about acing his cognitive test, he should be very thankful it did not include any geographical locations. He would have flunked it, for sure.
Twitter users had a lot of fun with "thigh" puns.
Adam Beal actually made an astute observation when he Tweeted: "The GOP keeps trying to attack Biden’s mental fitness, but that strategy doesn’t really make much sense when every day Trump’s brain implodes and he says something shockingly stupid like “Thighland” or “Yo, Semite.”"
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
