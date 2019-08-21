By By Karen Graham 21 mins ago in Internet Just hours after accusing Jewish people who vote for Democrats of “disloyalty," Trump quoted a controversial radio host who called him the “King of Israel” and “the second coming of God,” in the latest of a series of inflammatory comments. Trump's day started out as it usually does - using Twitter as his bully pulpit - this time, tweeting out praise for himself over his Mideast policies and “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019 On CNN, Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt said: “It is the height of hypocrisy to use Christian theology to bully Jews and to push out some messianic complex—literally, it’s hard to think of something less kosher than telling the Jewish people you’re the king of Israel, and therefore we should have some fidelity to you for that reason.” Note to white evangelical Christians who might be confused: Donald Trump is not the chosen one. Trust me on this one. — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) August 21, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6cVtvsAYvC — CatSith1066 (@sith1066) August 21, 2019 Trump followed his tweets by saying “I am the chosen one” during an interview with White House reporters. He was referring to his role in managing the trade war with China. Some in the news media think Trump's "God-complex" grandiose comments are the result of his ego-battering exchange with the Prime Minister of Denmark - after he reiterated his claim that he wanted to buy Greenland. Hmm, I suppose he could declare a national emergency to find the money, right? Mette Frederiksen, visiting Greenland this week, told reporters that “of course, Greenland is not for sale,” adding that “thankfully the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations and is over. Let’s leave it there.” Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019 Apparently, the "Chosen One" is so thin-skinned he couldn't handle being rejected, particularly seeing as his protagonist was a very self-assured, strong woman. Talking to reporters today, Trump called Frederiksen “nasty” — an outburst of misogyny typically reserved for Hillary Clinton, writes Ladies and Gentlemen,

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com