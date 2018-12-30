By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet Is the U.S. heading for a increased data protection legislation, along the lines of the European Union GDPR? Issues surrounding Facebook make this more likely, according to the International Association of IT Asset Managers. The READ MORE: A look back at the year of the Facebook scandals The data sharing deals which Facebook HAS engaged in relate to access to personal identifying information. Such information can include a user’s name and email address, photos, birthdate, and even private Facebook Messenger texts. Facebook's reasoning was that adverts and marketing campaigns would become easier to tailor to a target demographic. Commenting on this, IAITAM President and CEO The consequence could be to accelerate the adoption of a GDPR-type legislation in the U.S., as Rembiesa notes: "The recent Facebook discovery has people looking for the adoption of something like GDPR in the U.S. faster than anticipated. It seems that people feel they are able to make decisions about their personal data better than any company or organization would." Companies with IT Asset Managers and Data Protection Officers would be in stronger positions to adopt GDPR type laws than those companies which have not sought to strengthen their data protection systems internally. At the close of 2018 it emerged that Facebook is to allow advertisers and marketers direct access to personal data (which extends to private conversations). The adverse reaction to this could accelerate consideration in the U.S. of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy rules, according to the International Association of IT Asset Managers (IAITAM). The association is the professional body for those involved with IT Asset Management (“ITAM”), Software Asset Management (“SAM”), Hardware Asset Management and the lifecycle processes supporting IT Asset Management.The latest concerns about Facebook were reported in the New York Times and this involved the revelation that the social network permitted Amazon to obtain users’ names and contact information through their Facebook friends, and it also allowed Yahoo view streams of friends’ posts as recently as this summer.The data sharing deals which Facebook HAS engaged in relate to access to personal identifying information. Such information can include a user’s name and email address, photos, birthdate, and even private Facebook Messenger texts. Facebook's reasoning was that adverts and marketing campaigns would become easier to tailor to a target demographic.Commenting on this, IAITAM President and CEO Barbara Rembiesa states : “The year 2018 has been a difficult one for Facebook. Between testifying before both domestic and international courts as well as the bad publicity surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal, one would think that Facebook would be careful how it handles and distributes personal information. This time, it turns out Facebook was selling access to your personal data. This includes private conversations.”The consequence could be to accelerate the adoption of a GDPR-type legislation in the U.S., as Rembiesa notes: "The recent Facebook discovery has people looking for the adoption of something like GDPR in the U.S. faster than anticipated. It seems that people feel they are able to make decisions about their personal data better than any company or organization would."Companies with IT Asset Managers and Data Protection Officers would be in stronger positions to adopt GDPR type laws than those companies which have not sought to strengthen their data protection systems internally. More about Facebook, gdpr, Data privacy, Data protection More news from Facebook gdpr Data privacy Data protection