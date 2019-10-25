Each October 29 is Global Internet Day (with the first day being marked on October 29, 2005, at the Summit of the Information Society
), Since then the United Nations has held the World-wide Day of the Information Society
on October 29. This has been short-handed to 'Internet Day'. The primary aim is to extol the possibilities offered by new technologies so that modern technology can be used to improve standards of living by giving people more understanding of technology and its functions.
It remains, globally, that there is a digital divide - the uneven distribution in the access to, use of, or impact of Information and Communication Technologies - and the UN day aims partly to address this and to promote the concept that people must be able to access the Internet
in order to exercise and enjoy their rights to freedom of expression and opinion and other fundamental human rights.
However, modern technology comes with and growing and increasingly complex array of digital risks, with the rate of cyber-attacks increasing (according to TechRepublic
) and the tactics used by hacker groups becoming more sophisticated (according to a survey from CXO Insights
).
Examples of the security risks come from the 2019 Unisys Security Index
. This report looks into the Internet issues facing those residing in the U.S. One interesting figure is that 70 percent of U.S. citizens agree that the growing amount of data, apps and devices creates a pressing need for a new, more secure and controlled Internet. Furthermore, one-third say they strongly support this idea to protect them against cyber threats.
The report also finds that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of global consumers report they are seriously concerned about the threat of viruses and hacking with more than half (57 percent) seriously concerned about the risks of being hacked or their security compromised while online.
Identity theft is another issue occupying the minds of U.S. Internet uses. Almost two-thirds (63 percent) of people are seriously concerned that their identity could be stolen and/or misused. This figure indicates that U.S. consumers continue to feel an overall sense of vulnerability about how their personal data is being captured, stored and used by organizations.
Increased security and data capture can guard against identify theft. This introduces a dilemma, according to the report. While U.S. citizens tend to feel comfortable using advanced technologies such as facial recognition and biometrics for personal identification in certain situations such as airport security, there is less confidence in personal information being securely protected while conducting everyday financial or online transactions.