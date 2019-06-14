By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet Xenotime, a group of hackers that has previously targeted oil and gas companies, has been targeting the U.S. electric grid in recent months, according to new research released Friday by cybersecurity group Dragos. For several months, now, power grid-focused security analysts at the Electric Information Sharing and Analysis Center. or E-ISAC and the critical infrastructure security firm Dragos Inc. has been tracking the hacker group. The non-public alert was sounded on March 1. The report noted that none of the probes resulted in the group gaining access to an electric utility’s system, but wrote that “the persistent attempts and expansion in scope is cause for definite concern.” The group has been carrying out broad scans of dozens of US power grid targets, trying to find a way in. absentmindedprof Xenotime is sometimes known as the Triton actor, after their signature malware. Triton was designed and deployed to manipulate industrial safety systems; specifically, it aimed at systems with the privilege to issue emergency shutdowns over industrial processes, according to The malware consists of two main modules documented by FireEye: trilog.exe and library.zip. Trilog.exe was the main executable that utilized the library.zip, which comprised a custom communication library used to interact with the Triconex controllers. The malware is very sophisticated. While moving through the target network, the threat actors utilize many techniques to hide their activities such as: Renaming their files to appear legitimate, utilizing native Microsoft Windows tools like RDP and WinRM, and modifying timestamps of their files to blend in with the copious number of files in their payload directories. Doing this gives the hackers an added layer of protection rendering security measures completely ineffective. Additionally, the Xenotime group is able to switch gears from hacking oil companies to electric utilities making the dramatic change significant, There is no sign that the hackers are getting anywhere close to breaking into the U.S. power grid. 