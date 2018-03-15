By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet Google announced today that Maps is getting a new feature aimed at helping those in wheelchairs or people with other mobility restrictions by providing "wheelchair-accessible" transit navigation routes. Having well-placed routes or elevators can be very helpful in making a sightseeing trip or other visits stress-free instead of a hassle for everyone concerned. Google's new tools for Maps hopes to fix this issue. The Google Maps feature is being rolled out today in London, New York City, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney. Google says it will be Google Maps real-time information Google Finding Wheelchair-accessible routes To find a wheelchair-accessible route, first, go to Google Maps and enter your starting point and desired destination. Then tap "Options" under the Routes section. You will find “wheelchair accessible” as a new route type. "When you select this option, Google Maps will show you a list of possible routes that take mobility needs into consideration," according to the Using Local Guides to add accessibility information Google Maps also has a cool program that allows people everywhere to share information, pictures, and knowledge about their own localities called Last September, Local Guides around the world gathered at 200 global meet-ups to answer accessibility questions — like whether a place has a step-free entrance or an accessible restroom, covering more than 12 million places. Google Maps has also been updating its Street View imagery of transit stations and city centers so that people can preview a destination or transit station ahead of time. And as With the number of people using Google Maps to get around, the app is not always useful for those with any kind of mobility issues, like people who are wheelchair-bound or those pushing baby strollers.Having well-placed routes or elevators can be very helpful in making a sightseeing trip or other visits stress-free instead of a hassle for everyone concerned. Google's new tools for Maps hopes to fix this issue.The Google Maps feature is being rolled out today in London, New York City, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney. Google says it will be adding more cities as it works with other transit agencies to bring more wheelchair-accessible routes to additional locations in the coming months.To find a wheelchair-accessible route, first, go to Google Maps and enter your starting point and desired destination. Then tap "Options" under the Routes section. You will find “wheelchair accessible” as a new route type."When you select this option, Google Maps will show you a list of possible routes that take mobility needs into consideration," according to the Google Blog. Google Maps also has a cool program that allows people everywhere to share information, pictures, and knowledge about their own localities called Local Guides Last September, Local Guides around the world gathered at 200 global meet-ups to answer accessibility questions — like whether a place has a step-free entrance or an accessible restroom, covering more than 12 million places.Google Maps has also been updating its Street View imagery of transit stations and city centers so that people can preview a destination or transit station ahead of time. And as Gizmodo points out, while the initial roll out of the wheelchair-accessible route feature is limited right now, it is a great start and something that is sorely needed. More about Google maps, wheelchairaccessible, mobility restrictions, limited availability, Navigation Google maps wheelchairaccessible mobility restriction... limited availability Navigation