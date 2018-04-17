By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Internet Google has decided to expand distribution of a tool used by publishers to deal with those who use ad-blockers. The tool launched a year ago in the United States and a few other markets, is now expanding to 31 other countries in Europe and also Canada. Ad blockers Ad blockers simply block ads or at least many ads on a website but some do much more. There are many different ad blockers, some free and some you purchase. A list and description of a number of ad blockers can be found at Most ad blockers will work on more than one browser. They take the form of an app that can be downloaded. They are available not just for desktops and laptops but mobile devices as well. Ironically, Opera Browser, which I use, also has had a built in ad browser for some time. Some sites will not display if you have your ad blocker on. There is an icon on the screen which if you click it allows you to turn off the blocker for a particular site or whitelist the site. Most sites at present do not keep you from accessing a site if you are using the blocker but no doubt as more people use the blockers the number of sites requiring you to turn the blocker off to see them may increase. Opera also blocks notifications from displaying unless you give permission. Opera can be Contributor and Funding Choices Google takes a ten percent cut of the revenue that publishers collect through the ad-free experience Contributor. In the US and Europe more than a hundred publishers are using Funding Choices including Popular Mechanics and Business Insider in the UK. The Missoulian and St. Louis Post-Dispatch are among US papers that are testing out Funding Choices. Those using the tool find that ad-blocking rates are in the range of 25 to 35 percent but some are as high as 37 percent. According to Google publishers using Funding Choices see 16 percent of visitors allow ads on their sites but with some much higher. Publishers who make whitelisting a condition for viewing the site find that 22 percent whilelisted the site. If the publisher just asked to be whitelisted only 15 percent complied. Not everyone was pleased with Funding Choices. One site found their whole site blocked, statistics not being updated, and ad blockers figuring out how get around the app. A Google rep said that many of the issues brought up have been addressed. Publishers must meet standards to use Funding Choices To use Funding Choices publishers have to meet the Coalition for Better Ads' standard. The Google Chrome ad filter enforces those standards in that it only blocks ads that do not comply. Some consider that Google is in fact dictating the rules of the web. There is also a cost to using Contributor as ten percent of the revenue collected goes back to Google. Daniel Hallac, the chief product officer of New York Media that has tested Funding Choices said: "The main pro is the ease of implementation. You can address the ad blocker problem with little effort. The con is that we don't see a lot of people paying for an ad-free experience. That said, I really don't have any point of comparison to know if we are doing better or worse than publishers who built their own solutions."

There are a number of alternative ways to recoup money from ad blocker and monetize audiences. Rusty Coates a former CEO of the Local Media Consortium said: "It's becoming a crowded field. With multiple options — and without a real champion for the effort at most companies — opportunities such as Funding Choices too often become No. 7 on a five-item to-do list."