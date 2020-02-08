Special By By Tim Sandle 57 mins ago in Internet Safer Internet Day happens on February 11 each year. For the 2020 event there is a focus on what businesses can do to help keep customers safe. Cindy Provin of nCipher Security provides some advice for enterprises. One reason why businesses need to do more is borne out from According to Provin outlines some of the primary risks as: "The potential for malware, viruses and other cyberthreats continues to grow as we all become increasingly digitally dependent." This means that, especially for the U.S.: "Nearly every organization is exposed and vulnerable, and 62 percent of Americans want companies to make security more reliable." As well as protecting consumers, businesses can also use the protection concept to boost their company profile. Say Provin notes: "Following security best practices such as weaving encryption, secure identities and key management into the fabric of business processes is a great way for organizations to safeguard their own – and their customers’ – data and do their part to keep the internet safe.” The theme for Safer Internet Day 2020 is to " Together for a better Internet ". This means that not only do people need to be mindful about safe Internet use, businessmen who trade on-line have a responsibility to have in place strong cybersecurity protocols to protect their customer base.One reason why businesses need to do more is borne out from a poll conducted by Unisys . This found that 63 percent of U.S. consumers reported that they are very concerned about the threat of viruses and from hacking. The main concerns relate to online shopping and from Internet banking. This is in relation to have personal identifiable information exposed, and loss of banking or credit card data.According to Cindy Provin , Senior Vice President of Entrust Datacard and General Manager of nCipher Security , businesses are showing signs of coming round to the importance of Internet safety and withe the protection of consumers. Provin notes: "We’re seeing heightened vigilance surrounding data integrity and security from the largest to the smallest businesses. That’s with good reason."Provin outlines some of the primary risks as: "The potential for malware, viruses and other cyberthreats continues to grow as we all become increasingly digitally dependent."This means that, especially for the U.S.: "Nearly every organization is exposed and vulnerable, and 62 percent of Americans want companies to make security more reliable."As well as protecting consumers, businesses can also use the protection concept to boost their company profile. Say Provin notes: "Following security best practices such as weaving encryption, secure identities and key management into the fabric of business processes is a great way for organizations to safeguard their own – and their customers’ – data and do their part to keep the internet safe.” More about Internet, Fraud, Banking, Cybersecurity Internet Fraud Banking Cybersecurity