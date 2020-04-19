Op-Ed: #floridamorons trending on Twitter as people flock to the beaches

The barriers blocking access to Jacksonville's beaches
were removed by police on Friday around 5 p.m. ET - much to the delight of cheering crowds - Aerial photos show hundreds of people packing the sand to swim, stroll, surf and fish. Many were without masks.
Saturday morning, beaches were filled with those trying to cure their cabin fever by walking on the sand, swimming, surfing or fishing — but people trying to sunbathe in a chair or on a beach towel were being told this was prohibited. Coolers and picnic lunches are also prohibited,
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called the move to open some beaches
the "beginning of the pathway back to normal life." DeSantis urged would-be beachgoers to "do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way."
At Saturday's White House Coronavirus Task Force's briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the coronavirus response coordinator, said she wouldn't second-guess Florida's decision to reopen beaches.
"If the county health directors believe that that's appropriate for their county, then I'm not going to second judge an individual's approach to this," Birx said.
As of Saturday morning, Florida had at least 25,269 cases of coronavirus, and 740 Florida residents had died, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Sunday morning's update from the Florida Health Department
shows there are now 25, 996 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 764 deaths.
#floridamorons starts trending
Needless to say, it doesn't matter how much we wish we could ignore the warnings about social distancing or the very real risks to our health from the coronavirus - people need to follow the guidelines because this is a national public health crisis.
Many Twitter users - obviously those who are following the guidelines set down by public health officials - took notice of the crowded beaches and updates from the Florida Department of Health. The announcement that some beaches would reopen was met with criticism.
Chris Imeson of Ponte Vedra Beach lives about a 10-minute walk from the beach in the northeast part of the state. He's really excited about being able to get out on the sand.
“Honestly, I don’t understand why people are so upset,” Imeson told The Associated Press. “We have really uncrowded beaches. ... I can’t tell you I’ve ever been within 6 feet of another person other than my little boy.”
Imeson also said he believes people saw images of spring breakers on beaches before they were shut down and assume all of Florida’s sand is covered in drinking, partying crowds.