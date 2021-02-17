By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Internet Sydney - Well, it’s happened. Facebook is blocking links from Australian news sites. Unlike Google, Facebook hasn’t been at all interested in doing any deal with the new legislation, and this is the result. I’ve already written more than enough on the subject of this imbecilic approach to the free sharing of news online. I’m totally opposed to it. These links to Australian news sites are posted for free by Australian citizens, and they do get a lot of hits. About 2.5 billion hits, to be roughly exact according to Google, and that’s 1000 times more than the entire population of Australia. Those 2.5 billion hits equate to a lot of collateral for Australian businesses. Australia is a physically small market. We need to be able to share news with the world for market reach. Some of that market reach has now been stymied by god only knows what sort of political rationale. In effect, this legislation has just shrunk our market reach, pretty drastically. 25 million people and a few billion hits don’t really have much impact on Facebook, either. It’s not tit for tat; it’s a reflection of communications market realities. The pity of it is it’s all so obvious, and has been so obviously ignored in the bizarre logic which created this legislation. The US has said that the legislation may even have ramifications for the free trade agreement between the US and Australia, which is no small beer. Counter arguments? Not a lot, and no workable arguments at all. The theory that Facebook or Google are somehow responsible for Australian legislation is the most likely disinformation to be expected from the blocks. I don’t seem to remember anyone in Australian screaming “we want online ad revenue” from the rooftops in the last 20 years. Quite the opposite; like all global media, we always have “great numbers” for our news businesses. That’s according to the endless patter about how great we are. Antiquated business revenue models which simply don’t match online markets couldn’t possibly be part of the problem, now could they? Is Facebook disrespecting its Australian users? Hard to see how. They didn’t start this mess. They’re a business, after all. If someone puts restrictions on them, they restrict in return. Are Australian news media being left out in the cold? Only in the self-inflicted sense. Australia’s lousy promotion of media products is on a par with the UK; have great products, never tell anyone about them. If Australian news media wants online revenue, a 101 of Don’ts: • Don’t bitch about free links generating hits on your news sites. • Don’t start useless fights you can’t win with online media for no reason at all. • Don’t antagonize Australian users with grotesque situations; there will be political consequences. This is just embarrassing. • Don’t disadvantage Australian businesses with unusable press releases and other attention-getters. • Don’t “do nothing as usual”. If you want to promote Australian news media online, get off your immobile geriatric butts and sell product, and don’t whine about it. This legislation must go, and so must the whacko mindset that caused it. We do business with the world; anything that gets in the way must be got out of the way, pronto. I tried to post an Australian news link about the death of Rush Limbaugh on FB, and the image you see was the result. If you want to promote Australian news media online, get off your immobile geriatric butts and sell product, and don't whine about it.This legislation must go, and so must the whacko mindset that caused it. We do business with the world; anything that gets in the way must be got out of the way, pronto.