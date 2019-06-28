By By Paul Wallis 2 hours ago in Internet Menlo Park - Facebook has been on the receiving end of a decade or so of complaints. Live streaming of the Christchurch shootings, online bullying, you name it; the new Facebook Oversight Board (FO.B) has its work cut out to restore credibility. The most significant proposals for the FO.B include: • The FO.B should be able to pick and choose content cases independently. • No Facebook employees on the Board. • The Board should have powers to influence Facebook’s content policies and presumably practices. …And? These are all obviously baseline policy and constitution considerations for the new Board. The current need is to accurately define its role and responsibilities. Fair enough. The basic idea is good. However, there’s a lot more to be done in practical terms to make the Board effective and fully functional. There are also many good reasons for making sure that it is: 1. Facebook is a 2. The misadventures of Facebook do have legal ramifications. A legally functional response mechanism is required. The FO.B needs to have sufficient clout to address any issues presented to it, and oversight a meaningful, effective response to problems. 3. The FO.B can be made part of the Facebook corporate rules/articles of association ( The theory here is that the FO.B can function as a “company court with constitutional corporate credentials”, and that the company is obliged to comply with its findings. That could work out very well, if experts are on the FO.B who understand how to make policies work. Facebook Oversight Board members and Board constitution “This is awful” has never been a working method for managing anything, and the Board will need members who can find working solutions, not simply generate new policies with no comprehension of practical operational solutions. The current situation isn’t workable, which is why it has never worked. Facebook has put a lot of effort into fixes, but let’s face it - Zuckerberg is right. The decisions and actions taken shouldn’t be the sole prerogative of the company. There are far too many easy outs and do-nothing options, as it is. No corporate structure in history has ever been designed to manage the gigantic data loads and sheer range of issues Facebook experiences every second. A new, better option MUST be evolved, and this may well be the best way to create an effective response to all the problems. Give them time to get it right There is absolutely nothing simple about this option. It will take time to get the FO.B working. New rules, new content issues, you name it; the Board will be very busy. The critical thing now is to make sure it CAN do its job. The current stage of planning the FO.B is a bit nebulous, understandably. The new body will include independent oversight, with Mark Zuckerberg’s blessing. There are far too many easy outs and do-nothing options, as it is.No corporate structure in history has ever been designed to manage the gigantic data loads and sheer range of issues Facebook experiences every second. A new, better option MUST be evolved, and this may well be the best way to create an effective response to all the problems.There is absolutely nothing simple about this option. It will take time to get the FO.B working. New rules, new content issues, you name it; the Board will be very busy. The critical thing now is to make sure it CAN do its job. 