article imageFacebook bans deepfake videos ahead of the U.S. elections Special

By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Internet
In response to Facebook’s new deepfake ban (joining joining nudity, hate speech, and graphic violence on the banned list), security expert Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio explains to Digital Journal why the need to regulate is important.
Facebook has announced it will ban deepfake videos ahead of the U.S. elections. However, the social media firm's revised policy will continue allow heavily edited clips so long as they fall under the definition of parody or satire.
"Deepfake" videos have been appearing on social media in increasing numbers. The terms is a truncation of "deep learning" and "fake", and it relates to images and videos set out to deliberately manipulate the viewer.
Most users of social media have misgiving s about deepfake videos. An example is with the video put to together by the U.K. Conservative Party about a Labour Party opponent and posted onto Facebook, which received widespread condemnation during the general election campaign.
To gain an insight into Facebook's move, Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio explains why regulation is important: "There’s no doubt that deepfakes need to be regulated — it’s far too easy to use artificial intelligence to create these deceptive videos in order to perpetuate fraud and damage reputations."
He adds that: "Facebook’s decision to ban deepfakes is a step in the right direction, but there’s a lot of work to be done."
However, the task that Facebook has set itsefl will not be easy: "With each deepfake flagged and reviewed, Facebook’s data set will grow, making it easier to train its machine learning models to determine if media has been manipulated and needs to be removed."
Facebook's decision has not been followed by other social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, who will continue to allow deepfake videos to be shown.
