Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet A new report titled Bandwidth Britain Report has revealed that 35 percent of broadband users in the U,K. have recently complained about slower Internet speeds during lockdown. The first thought it the recommendation to carry out a broadband speed test so that each home can see exactly what speeds they are receiving. Baker recommends doing this at different times during the day and take a screenshot or a note of the result. The second tip from Baker is to check and see if an individual's browser software is up to date. Having the latest version of the browser can significantly help to speed up the way web pages load. With the third tip, Baker asks "Is your router next to any other wireless devices?" Here he clarifies: "Anything from a wireless doorbell to fairy lights can have an impact on the speeds you’re getting. My tip would be to place your router on a small side table away from any other devices (rather than on the floor) and keep it switched on at all times.." The fourth idea is connected to cybersecurity. Here Baker states that user's should ensure they have a strong password protecting their Wi-Fi network to make sure nobody else is using it. This is particularly important if someone lives in close proximity to others, such as in a flat or apartment. With the fifth and final tip, Baker asks: "Is your router firmware up to date?" With this he says "Your router should update automatically, but you can force a reset (check the back of the device for instructions) and this can help with broadband speed." By adopting some or all of these ideas, then advances can be made to broadband speeds based on a minimal time investment and no additional expenditure. While faster broadband speeds are mostly in the hands of providers or hampered by the technology available, there are actions that individuals can consider in terms of boosting their upload or download speeds. This is an important consideration, with more people seeking new ways to keep connected, informed, entertained and fit during the coronavirus pandemic, then the streaming speed matters. Nick Baker from Uswitch has provided Digital Journal readers with some top tips for speeding up a slow broadband service. Baker has labelled his tips 'smooth streaming', and these take the form of five tips to help households to improve their broadband speeds.The first thought it the recommendation to carry out a broadband speed test so that each home can see exactly what speeds they are receiving. Baker recommends doing this at different times during the day and take a screenshot or a note of the result.The second tip from Baker is to check and see if an individual's browser software is up to date. Having the latest version of the browser can significantly help to speed up the way web pages load.With the third tip, Baker asks "Is your router next to any other wireless devices?" Here he clarifies: "Anything from a wireless doorbell to fairy lights can have an impact on the speeds you’re getting. My tip would be to place your router on a small side table away from any other devices (rather than on the floor) and keep it switched on at all times.."The fourth idea is connected to cybersecurity. Here Baker states that user's should ensure they have a strong password protecting their Wi-Fi network to make sure nobody else is using it. This is particularly important if someone lives in close proximity to others, such as in a flat or apartment.With the fifth and final tip, Baker asks: "Is your router firmware up to date?" With this he says "Your router should update automatically, but you can force a reset (check the back of the device for instructions) and this can help with broadband speed."By adopting some or all of these ideas, then advances can be made to broadband speeds based on a minimal time investment and no additional expenditure. More about Internet, Broadband, Download, Upload More news from Internet Broadband Download Upload