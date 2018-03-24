By By Karen Graham 48 mins ago in Internet Facebook pages of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc disappeared on Friday, minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users. Acton's tweet contained the hashtag #deletefacebook. “What’s Facebook?” Musk asked. Another follower tweeted that Musk should delete SpaceX’s Facebook page if he was "the man." In a later tweet on Friday, Musk said leaving Facebook wasn't a personal sacrifice. "I don't use FB & never have, so don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow," he wrote, according to Elon Musk Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have had a rocky relationship in the past, with a war of words breaking out last year between the two men over whether robots will eventually become smart enough to kill the humans who created them, Zuckerburg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of artificial intelligence and the dangers of robots. He responded, calling Musk's views "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible." In response, Musk tweeted: “His understanding of the subject is limited.” Acton's hashtag has gained prominence after Facebook, the world's largest social media network upset users when the story came out last week about Facebook has been embroiled in a scandal over the harvesting of user data by a British firm linked to US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign Christophe SIMON, AFP Cambridge Analytica obtained the data of an Many experts are saying the sheer size of the data mined from Facebook users is very powerful. On its own, the information is valuable for marketers, political campaigns or other groups seeking to target large groups of users. It appears that during a Tweetstorm Friday morning between Elon Musk and some of his followers, Musk responded to a tweet from Signal’s Brian Acton, co-founder of the Facebook-owned WhatsApp.Acton's tweet contained the hashtag #deletefacebook. “What’s Facebook?” Musk asked. Another follower tweeted that Musk should delete SpaceX’s Facebook page if he was "the man."In a later tweet on Friday, Musk said leaving Facebook wasn't a personal sacrifice. "I don't use FB & never have, so don't think I'm some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow," he wrote, according to National Public Radio Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have had a rocky relationship in the past, with a war of words breaking out last year between the two men over whether robots will eventually become smart enough to kill the humans who created them, according to Reuters. Zuckerburg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of artificial intelligence and the dangers of robots. He responded, calling Musk's views "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible." In response, Musk tweeted: “His understanding of the subject is limited.”Acton's hashtag has gained prominence after Facebook, the world's largest social media network upset users when the story came out last week about Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that worked on President Trump’s election campaign using improperly acquired data from 50 million Facebook users.Cambridge Analytica obtained the data of an estimated 50 million users in 2014 and 2015 under false pretenses, breaking Facebook’s rules. The data acquired by Cambridge Analytica was taken via a personality quiz, called “ThisIsYourDigitalLife,” that was initially approved by Facebook for research purposes.Many experts are saying the sheer size of the data mined from Facebook users is very powerful. On its own, the information is valuable for marketers, political campaigns or other groups seeking to target large groups of users. More about Facebook, Watermelons, tesla model s sedan, Spacex, twitter challenge Facebook Watermelons tesla model s sedan Spacex twitter challenge Internet