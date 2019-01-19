The Republican National Committee, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. thought Trump had come up with a really great way to get people to send money in for the Trump Make America Great Again campaign for 2020, using a website called BuildTheBorderWall.com.
“Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, why don’t we send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!” tweeted Trump Jr. The only problem is that it has backfired on them, according to the Huffington Post
and thousands of Twitter responses.
On the Trump Jr. website, people are given a choice of sending a brick to Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. The picture of a brick in the middle of the webpage has an SMS number to which people can text to donate to the cause — and the claim that enough fentanyl entered the U.S. in 2018 to “kill every American.”
“President Trump came up with a brilliant idea to make sure Chuck and Nancy have no choice but to listen to the American people,” reads the text on each of the “send Nancy a brick” and “send Chuck a brick” pages.
The page goes on to say: “We have set a goal to send 100,000 BRICKS to their offices to prove that WALLS WORK!” It allows people to “send” one brick for $20.20. Subsequent bricks work out at $20 each. I don't know about anyone else, but I sure wouldn't buy a brick for $20, and apparently, Twitter users caught that expensive price right away.
There is a catch to the plan
Sorry to tell all Trump's diehard believers, but real, honest-to-goodness bricks will not be sent to anyone. The plan calls for "pretend" or Faux bricks
to be sent to Pelosi and Schumer. The money actually goes into the Trump Make America Great Again Committee ― “a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”
Twitter users let out their anger - citing sinister or dangerous actions this kind of campaign could lead to, among other things.