By By Karen Graham 23 mins ago in Internet President Donald Trump has faced backlash after his 2020 campaign team launched a new fundraising drive to send bricks to the offices of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, why don’t we send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border! Send A Brick To Congress | Donald J. Trump DonaldJTrumpJr) January 18, 2019 “Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, why don’t we send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!” tweeted Trump Jr. The only problem is that it has backfired on them, according to the On the Trump Jr. website, people are given a choice of sending a brick to Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. The picture of a brick in the middle of the webpage has an SMS number to which people can text to donate to the cause — and the claim that enough fentanyl entered the U.S. in 2018 to “kill every American.” “President Trump came up with a brilliant idea to make sure Chuck and Nancy have no choice but to listen to the American people,” reads the text on each of the “send Nancy a brick” and “send Chuck a brick” pages. Huffington Post The page goes on to say: “We have set a goal to send 100,000 BRICKS to their offices to prove that WALLS WORK!” It allows people to “send” one brick for $20.20. Subsequent bricks work out at $20 each. I don't know about anyone else, but I sure wouldn't buy a brick for $20, and apparently, Twitter users caught that expensive price right away. There is a catch to the plan Sorry to tell all Trump's diehard believers, but real, honest-to-goodness bricks will not be sent to anyone. The plan calls for "pretend" or Twitter users let out their anger - citing sinister or dangerous actions this kind of campaign could lead to, among other things. The SpeakerPelosi and SenSchumer in the small print "Faux bricks will be sent to the offices of Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi. Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 18, 2019 What’s the first thing that pops in your head when someone says bricks are a great way to send a message bc for me it’s broken windshields MollieEBryant) January 18, 2019 Trump campaign sending bricks. If I was a gratuitously wasteful dipshit, I’d launch an effort to send handcuffs to Trump. Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 19, 2019 The Republican National Committee, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. thought Trump had come up with a really great way to get people to send money in for the Trump Make America Great Again campaign for 2020, using a website called BuildTheBorderWall.com. “Since Chuck and Nancy keep stonewalling the President, why don’t we send the wall to them, brick by brick, until they agree to secure the border!” tweeted Trump Jr. The only problem is that it has backfired on them, according to the Huffington Post and thousands of Twitter responses.On the Trump Jr. website, people are given a choice of sending a brick to Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. The picture of a brick in the middle of the webpage has an SMS number to which people can text to donate to the cause — and the claim that enough fentanyl entered the U.S. in 2018 to “kill every American.”“President Trump came up with a brilliant idea to make sure Chuck and Nancy have no choice but to listen to the American people,” reads the text on each of the “send Nancy a brick” and “send Chuck a brick” pages.The page goes on to say: “We have set a goal to send 100,000 BRICKS to their offices to prove that WALLS WORK!” It allows people to “send” one brick for $20.20. Subsequent bricks work out at $20 each. I don't know about anyone else, but I sure wouldn't buy a brick for $20, and apparently, Twitter users caught that expensive price right away.Sorry to tell all Trump's diehard believers, but real, honest-to-goodness bricks will not be sent to anyone. The plan calls for "pretend" or Faux bricks to be sent to Pelosi and Schumer. The money actually goes into the Trump Make America Great Again Committee ― “a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”Twitter users let out their anger - citing sinister or dangerous actions this kind of campaign could lead to, among other things. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Rnc, Donald Trump JR, send a brick, border wall, fund raising campaign Rnc Donald Trump JR send a brick border wall fund raising campaig... Politics