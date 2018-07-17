By By Lisa Cumming 1 hour ago in Internet After Facebook announced their intention to build a dating service during F8 2018, the plans have moved out of the spotlight, until a recent comment by a competitor opened up the conversation. At the time, investors in the Match Group, the owner of OKCupid, Tinder, Match.com and many other dating platforms, panicked. Enough so that within the span of an hour, the Recently, Mandy Ginsberg, the CEO of Match Group, went on the Recode Decode podcast to “People have to come to us and realize that we’re not going to expose their information, we’re not going to sell their information, and that they have to feel confident because dating is highly, highly personal,” Ginsberg said on the podcast. Facebook is currently being dragged through the mud over their many privacy issues, and what Ginsberg is essentially saying is that people who are looking to join the world of online dating won't necessarily want Facebook to interfere. During the annual developers conference, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said that this Facebook-based dating service would "be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups."At the time, investors in the Match Group, the owner of OKCupid, Tinder, Match.com and many other dating platforms, panicked. Enough so that within the span of an hour, the stock price dropped about 18 per cent.Recently, Mandy Ginsberg, the CEO of Match Group, went on the Recode Decode podcast to explain why she's not overly worried about Facebook's plans.“People have to come to us and realize that we’re not going to expose their information, we’re not going to sell their information, and that they have to feel confident because dating is highly, highly personal,” Ginsberg said on the podcast.Facebook is currently being dragged through the mud over their many privacy issues, and what Ginsberg is essentially saying is that people who are looking to join the world of online dating won't necessarily want Facebook to interfere. More about Match, tinder, Facebook, Dating Match tinder Facebook Dating