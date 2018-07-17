Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCompetitor not too worried about a Facebook dating service

Listen | Print
By Lisa Cumming     1 hour ago in Internet
After Facebook announced their intention to build a dating service during F8 2018, the plans have moved out of the spotlight, until a recent comment by a competitor opened up the conversation.
During the annual developers conference, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said that this Facebook-based dating service would "be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups."
At the time, investors in the Match Group, the owner of OKCupid, Tinder, Match.com and many other dating platforms, panicked. Enough so that within the span of an hour, the stock price dropped about 18 per cent.
Recently, Mandy Ginsberg, the CEO of Match Group, went on the Recode Decode podcast to explain why she's not overly worried about Facebook's plans.
“People have to come to us and realize that we’re not going to expose their information, we’re not going to sell their information, and that they have to feel confident because dating is highly, highly personal,” Ginsberg said on the podcast.
Facebook is currently being dragged through the mud over their many privacy issues, and what Ginsberg is essentially saying is that people who are looking to join the world of online dating won't necessarily want Facebook to interfere.
More about Match, tinder, Facebook, Dating
 
Latest News
Top News
Rolls-Royce unveils hybrid flying taxi at Farnborough
Airbus leads the day at opening of Farnborough Air Show
Extremely dangerous California wildfire burns near Yosemite
WeWork's merger signals further shift to mobile office work
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Back in Washington, Trump under pressure to reverse course on Russia
Chinese 'reeducation camps' in spotlight at Kazakh trial
Expanding 'dead zone' in Arabian Sea raises climate change fears