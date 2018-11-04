By By Ken Hanly 10 mins ago in Internet Byte-Dance acquired the tween and teen-focused social app Musical.ly back in 2017. It is paying off as it this year is merged with Byte-Dance's own short video app TikTok and Muscal.ly is being used to enter the US market. Tik Tok at the top of the download charts in September Tik Tok surpassed the four other popular apps on September 29 with 29.7 percent of downloads of the five apps together. Just days ago on October 30th it had reached as high as 42.4 percent of the five apps download. In September, download of the app had grown about 31 percent and reached approximately 3.81 million on the App Store and Google Play combined, Facebook was number 2 at 3,53 million first installs. From October 2017 to October 2018 installs were up 237 percent from the 1.13 million installed last October. Tik Tok still behind in some respects In the App Store's Top Charts Tik Tok was ahead of Facebook at number 7 a few days ago and Messenger at number 5. Tik Tok stood at the Number 4. However, You Tube was number 1, Instagram number 2 and Snapchat number 3. Tik Tok has been as high as number 3. The percentage of monthly users who open the app daily is far behind some others. App researcher Apptopia found that Tik Tok's had just a 29 percent engagement rate compared to 96 percent for Facebook, 95 percent for Instagram, and the same for Instagram and You Tube, Some gains are attributed to the merger of Tik Tok with Musical.ly which comes with the download. Tik Tok known as Douyin in China claims it has reached a global monthly active user count of 500 million across 150 countries and region. However, at around the same time, Instagram reported reaching one billion monthly active users. ByteDance Tik Tok Tik Tok is made for android devices but can be downloaded to be used on other devices with a few workarounds as shown on the appended video which describes how it can be downloaded to be used on a PC. The Tik Tok app surpassed former number one Facebook, as well as Instagram, You Tube, and Snapchat in installs during the month according to data from the app intelligence firm Sensor Tower,Tik Tok surpassed the four other popular apps on September 29 with 29.7 percent of downloads of the five apps together. Just days ago on October 30th it had reached as high as 42.4 percent of the five apps download.In September, download of the app had grown about 31 percent and reached approximately 3.81 million on the App Store and Google Play combined, Facebook was number 2 at 3,53 million first installs. From October 2017 to October 2018 installs were up 237 percent from the 1.13 million installed last October.In the App Store's Top Charts Tik Tok was ahead of Facebook at number 7 a few days ago and Messenger at number 5. Tik Tok stood at the Number 4. However, You Tube was number 1, Instagram number 2 and Snapchat number 3. Tik Tok has been as high as number 3.The percentage of monthly users who open the app daily is far behind some others. App researcher Apptopia found that Tik Tok's had just a 29 percent engagement rate compared to 96 percent for Facebook, 95 percent for Instagram, and the same for Instagram and You Tube,Some gains are attributed to the merger of Tik Tok with Musical.ly which comes with the download. Tik Tok known as Douyin in China claims it has reached a global monthly active user count of 500 million across 150 countries and region. However, at around the same time, Instagram reported reaching one billion monthly active users. Wikipedia describes ByteDance as follows: "ByteDance (Chinese: 字节跳动) or Bytemod Pte Ltd. is a Chinese Internet technology company operating several machine learning-enabled content platforms.[1] ByteDance’s core product, Jinri Toutiao (“今日头条” in Chinese, literally meaning “Today’s Headlines”, also known as “Toutiao”, “头条”in Chinese), is a popular content platform in China.[2][3] Toutiao started out as a news recommendation engine and gradually evolved into a platform delivering content in a variety of formats, such as texts, images, question-and-answer posts, microblogs, and videos. Toutiao offers its users personalized information feeds that are powered by machine learning algorithms. A content feed is updated based on what the machine learns about a user’s reading preferences. ByteDance also pioneered the video-sharing mobile app Tik Tok. After it acquired music start-up musical.ly, the company combined the two platforms into a single application under the Tik Tok name. It also runs BuzzVideo and Vigo Video. " The company has over 200 million active daily users as of November 2017. As of August 2018 the company was valued at $75 billion. Wikileaks' entry on Tik Tok says: "TikTok, also known as Douyin (Chinese: 抖音短视频; pinyin: Dǒuyīn duǎnshìpín; literally "vibrato short video") in China, is a social media app for creating and sharing videos as well as live broadcasting. Launched in September 2016 by ByteDance,[3][4] it is a leading short video platform in Asia and has extended to other parts of the world, becoming one of the fastest-growing apps with a large community across several countries for short music videos.[5][6]"Tik Tok is made for android devices but can be downloaded to be used on other devices with a few workarounds as shown on the appended video which describes how it can be downloaded to be used on a PC. More about Tik Tok, ByteDance, Musically Tik Tok ByteDance Musically