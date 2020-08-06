Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBiggest broadband issues for those remote-working

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Internet
A good quality Internet connection is essential for home working, yet many broadband services are substandard. Investment in infrastructure is needed long-term. In the short-term, a new surveys highlights day-to-day issues.
As with many other nations, more than half of office workers in the U.K. will continue to work from home despite lockdown restrictions set to ease, a survey has found. However, is Britain's broadband ready for the remote-working revolution? The answer is a general 'no', for most situations.
The findings relating to the quality and reliability of broadband provision come from the 'Bandwidth Britain Report', which has been compiled by Uswitch. Within the report, analysts have crunched the numbers to reveal the top Internet issues experienced by workers while working from home (as well as the apps that have been causing them the most problems).
READ MORE: The future of work is all about remote working: Expert commentary
The survey reveals that broadband speed is the biggest issue affecting remote workers, with 22,000 monthly searches. This is three times more than the query "Improve Latency" (which recorded 6,600 searches). Many employees pay for their own broadband connections.
ALSO READ: How business can transition to WFH as the new normal
The U.K.’s 5 most-searched broadband issues are, expressed as web searches per month:
1. Broadband Speed 22,000 searches per month
2. Improve Latency 6,600 searches
3. Line Fault 2,400 searches
4. Slow Internet 1,600 searches
5. Upload speed 1,600 searches
In addition there are a number of apps that result in a slower connection, which frustrates many remote workers. Often these apps are, ironically, intended to boost productivity (whereas, in fact, the opposite occurs). The results of the survey indicate that greater attention needs to be paid by broadband providers to service quality if adequate support is to be provided for the new working 'normal'.
More about remote working, home working, Broadband
 
Latest News
Top News
Ray Proscia talks 'Bull,' 'Suits,' shares advice for young actors Special
New public health alert over onions in prepared products
Trump confirms withdrawal of 4,000 troops from Afghanistan
Macron's moment amid cheering crowds in devastated Beirut
Charities to resume migrant rescues in Mediterranean
Ledger suffers data breach, personal data leaked Special
Levon Zakaryan talks 'Purgatory' and 'Evil Touch' digital series Special
Italians evacuated over risk of falling Mont Blanc ice
Review: Bonnie Lockhart pleads for Justin's help in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
China bans its fleet from fishing off Galapagos reserve