Bernie Sanders and his mittens are an Internet sensation

The AFP photo of Sanders,
dressed in a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens, showing him seated alone at the socially distanced Inaugural event Wednesday became an internet sensation and quickly went viral.
USA Senator Bernie Sanders
The mittens, made by Vermont second-grade teacher Jen Ellis and sent to Sanders after his failed 2016 White House bid, were made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic. He has been seen wearing them on numerous occasions,
including on the campaign trail in late 2019, when he loaned them to a supporter with cold hands.
Social media users quickly pounced on AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski's photo, and almost immediately, the shot of the bundled-up Sanders sitting in a folding chair with his arms and legs crossed was superimposing onto a wide variety of images.
The New York Post
reports that filmmaker and influencer New York Nico quickly got to work posting images of Brooklyn-born Sanders edited into Big Apple scenes — including next to a hot dog stand, in a park, and on the subway.
However, Twitter users had a grand time of it with posting the image of Bernie Sanders in some of the most audacious and truly laughable places. Here are just a few of the hundreds of posts to be found on #Bernie Sanders.
Then, there is this scene from the Capitol riots on January 5.
This is one of my favorites!