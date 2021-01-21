Bernie Sanders and his mittens are an Internet sensation

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBernie Sanders and his mittens are an Internet sensation

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     55 mins ago in Internet
A meme was born on Wednesday when Bernie Sanders took his mittens to Washington, DC. Amidst the designer creations sported by Michelle Obama, Vice-President Harris, and Dr. Jill Biden, Sanders' mittens stood out like a very warm "sore thumb."
The AFP photo of Sanders, dressed in a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens, showing him seated alone at the socially distanced Inaugural event Wednesday became an internet sensation and quickly went viral.
USA Senator Bernie Sanders
USA Senator Bernie Sanders
Tim VIZER, AFP/File
The mittens, made by Vermont second-grade teacher Jen Ellis and sent to Sanders after his failed 2016 White House bid, were made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic. He has been seen wearing them on numerous occasions, including on the campaign trail in late 2019, when he loaned them to a supporter with cold hands.
Social media users quickly pounced on AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski's photo, and almost immediately, the shot of the bundled-up Sanders sitting in a folding chair with his arms and legs crossed was superimposing onto a wide variety of images.
Untitled
newyorknico
The New York Post reports that filmmaker and influencer New York Nico quickly got to work posting images of Brooklyn-born Sanders edited into Big Apple scenes — including next to a hot dog stand, in a park, and on the subway.
However, Twitter users had a grand time of it with posting the image of Bernie Sanders in some of the most audacious and truly laughable places. Here are just a few of the hundreds of posts to be found on #Bernie Sanders.
Then, there is this scene from the Capitol riots on January 5.
This is one of my favorites!
More about Bernie sanders, Mittens, internet meme, Inauguration, fashion statement
 
Latest News
Top News
Erin Michele Soto talks about 'Studio City' on Amazon Prime Video Special
Bernie Sanders and his mittens are an Internet sensation
Review: Olympian Rowdy Gaines spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special
Russia pressures Navalny allies ahead of weekend protests
Bundled-up Bernie: 'anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm
Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead
World leaders congratulate US President Biden
Turn back time? Study hints at way to halt decline as we age
South Korea's President Moon: 'America is back'
Op-Ed: Get used to COVID-19, it will always be with us