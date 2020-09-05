By Eva Thaler 3 hours ago in By Eva Thaler 3 hours ago in Internet Exercise is important, but just as critical is the warm-up. Here are seven things you should to make your workout routine a success. When you start doing something, you are working hard to achieve the best results. For example, when you study and aim to receive the necessary knowledge and skills, you don't ask a friend, " When you engage in a sports (exercise, play in a team, yoga), you also want to get the most out of it. To make your workout as effective as possible, you should do certain actions beforehand. In this guide, we will talk about key things to keep in mind to make the time in the gym or on the field worthwhile. Top recommendations for better results What do you do in college to maximize your results? You either devote all your time to studies or So why exactly should you prepare for working out? They say that you should never start your workout cold, and training begins long before you step into the gym or onto the field. If you sacrifice warming up: You may do exercises faster than needed Your mobility will be reduced You risk getting an injury To make sure you will get the most out of your training, here is what you should do in advance: 1. Plan ahead To get the best results, you need to organize your schedule and pick the best time for regular training. Workouts in the morning are believed to be the most effective because you will be burning calories all day long. But if you are not a morning person, don't worry — all you need is consistency. Your body adapts to the schedule of your workouts whenever they happen so you just need them to happen at the same time to achieve the maximum benefits. 2. Eat the right things Specialists don't recommend eating anything that contains foods that are fatty or oily before going to the gym. Avoid junk food, soft drinks, and pastry. A good option for a pre-workout snack is fruits or vegetable to give you energy. Research also shows a cup of coffee can help those who choose to workout in the morning because it helps to reduce fatigue, speed up the recovery process and stimulate the nervous system for better results. 3. Get enough sleep If you didn't have the money to pay someone to write an essay, you could spend the night reading through textbooks to prepare better for your exam or complete your homework. Be careful though, because the lack of sleep before working out or playing sports can have a negative effect. Sleep is an essential part to any fitness program because the magic of fat-burning and muscle recovery happens when you go to bed. Besides, having a good rest gives you more energy and controls hunger. 4. Drink water It is necessary to drink water both before and during a workout because dehydration is your worst enemy. A lack of water in your system will cause your muscle elasticity to decrease, which can bring on the risk of cramping. Experts recommend drinking water all day long, and increase the amount you consume while exercising. 5. Wear comfortable clothes Ensure you you are wearing clothing meant for training. You need to feel free and comfortable to run, jump, stretch, and get into different positions, so your clothes should provide flexibility. Before you start training, make sure you have chosen the right sneakers, leggings, sports bra and other clothing that will make training easier. 6. Make a playlist Good music motivates you to work harder and do more than you expected. It can also cover up the bad tunes playing through the speaker system at your gym. Researches show that tunes that have 120 to 140 beats per minute are ideal. 7. Warm-up You can sacrifice any of the above-mentioned points, but warming up is a must. This is as important as the training itself. Start with aerobics to get your body moving and increase your heart rate. Try activities such as biking, rowing or running on the treadmill. You can also use a foam roller to stretch out your muscles and then complete your workout with weights or more muscle-intense activities. 