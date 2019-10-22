The following is a guest post by DJG.
Today, there are 3.484 billion social media users
around the world, which means about 45 percent of the world’s population is on social media. Additionally, 54% of users report using social media to research products, says Globalwebindex
.
Brands without a defined social media strategy are exposing their marketing to unnecessary risk.
You can find some inspiration for your next social media strategy session at the fourth annual Social Media Week Toronto (#SMWTO)
in Toronto from November 12 to 15, 2019. This year the event for digitally-focused marketers has more than 40 speakers, including leaders from Tangerine, Hershey Canada, Knix, Endy, Sunlife Financial, Mejuri, Koodo, McDonald's Canada, Raptors/MLSE.
The agenda is packed with informative sessions, but as it relates to your brand’s social media marketing strategy, we recommend paying attention to these three trends and attending our hand-picked #SMWTO
sessions to learn more:
Build Trust
Despite its continued growth, social media is experiencing a slowly simmering PR problem. According to Edelman
, 60 percent of people no longer trust social media. A recent survey from Smart Insights
found that 29 percent of respondents have deleted a social media account. What’s more, 78 percent will unfollow if they see too many ads or promotional posts from the brand, says Sprout Social
.
Moving forward, building trust will have
to be about more than hiring an influencer to talk about your product. Brands will have to rethink how they engage influencers. At #SMWTO, the session with Raptor’s superfan Nav Bhatia
is a must-see if your brand is considering this as part of their social media strategy.
Take Video Seriously
By the end of 2020, 82 percent of internet traffic will come from video, according to Social Media Today
. If you’re building an audience around your brand, video is integral and it’s not going away.
For example, in the last few years, live streaming has seen incredible growth and today, according to Neil Patel, 63 percent of people aged 18-34 watch live streaming content regularly. You’ve no doubt heard of TikTok — one of many growing apps that include live streaming — and at #SMWTO you can hear from a panel of pros
about how to make an impact on the platform.
AI is Here
We’ve all been waiting for AI to dramatically transform marketing overnight, but it’s not going to happen that way. AI is slowing changing the industry already. Whether it’s recommendations from search, natural language generation, the Internet of Things, or deepfake videos, we’re interacting with AI all the time.
Learn more about how AI is shaping marketing, don’t miss McMaster communications professor Dr. Alex Sevigny and digital communications strategist Martin Waxman discuss the opportunities and ethical considerations of this tech.
Bonus
And if you need an emotional pick-me-up (and who doesn’t going into winter), we highly recommend the panel featuring Donté Colley
. This inspirational dancer and content creator went viral at the beginning of the year and hasn’t slowed down since. He has appeared in Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét’s Monopoly music video, created content for Will Smith’s bucket list, and performed with The Chainsmokers. At #SMWT, he’ll join two other influencers to share what marketers need to consider when looking to work with inspirational brand ambassadors.
Social Media Week Toronto (#SMWTO)
runs from November 12 to 15, 2019 at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio and various venues around the downtown core that represent community hubs at the intersection of culture and digital media, including CBC Toronto, Ryerson's Creative Innovation Studio HQ, the Thompson Hotel, BrainStation Toronto, and more. See the agenda here
. And get your pass here
.
