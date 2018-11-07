Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Aussie singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album "Laps Around The Sun," which will be released on November 9. He listed "Yu (A Song For Koda)" as his favorite track on the CD. "It's the last song on the album and I think it's the most timeless of them all. I really love all the songs on there, but I think that one will always be a lovely song to play," he said. On his plans for the future, Alberts said, "A lot of touring, more time in the ocean, more environmental activism and an ever-improving balance of personal health and career. These are things I always want to improve upon." He revealed that he wrote his single "Stronger" in one afternoon while touring through Tasmania. "We were staying in this beautiful bushland reserve and enjoying a night off from shows. I wrote it about someone who hadn't come into my life yet; I wrote it about what I would say when that person ever did. It's a very personal and an emotional song, and is hugely based on the bravery it takes to be vulnerable." Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, Alberts said, "I think streaming is really great as an independent artist; your music can be accessed all around the world without a major record label having to be involved. I will say that it's more important than ever for people to buy tickets for live shows. We, as artists, rely greatly on touring for our income." On the impact of technology on his daily routine as a musician, he said, "It's amazing how far audio recordings have come, I record my demos via this little microphone that plugs directly into my iPhone, and the quality is insane. We just have to use technology for good, and not let the vortex get you." He listed hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa as his dream female collaboration choices. "They are queens and I've been listening to them since before I was born, and that's a true story," he said." For his fans, Alberts concluded, "Thank you for being the best and I can't wait for all the new singalongs we are going to have on the upcoming world tour." His Laps Around The Sun is available for pre-order on On the song selection approach for Laps Around The Sun, he said, "There were nine songs I had picked for the record, then it turned out, whilst in the studio, I would change two of them, and once the whole album was recorded I would write another song that just had to go on there. This album was less about a sonic flow and more about the flow in the story of the album."He listed "Yu (A Song For Koda)" as his favorite track on the CD. "It's the last song on the album and I think it's the most timeless of them all. I really love all the songs on there, but I think that one will always be a lovely song to play," he said.On his plans for the future, Alberts said, "A lot of touring, more time in the ocean, more environmental activism and an ever-improving balance of personal health and career. These are things I always want to improve upon."He revealed that he wrote his single "Stronger" in one afternoon while touring through Tasmania. "We were staying in this beautiful bushland reserve and enjoying a night off from shows. I wrote it about someone who hadn't come into my life yet; I wrote it about what I would say when that person ever did. It's a very personal and an emotional song, and is hugely based on the bravery it takes to be vulnerable."Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, Alberts said, "I think streaming is really great as an independent artist; your music can be accessed all around the world without a major record label having to be involved. I will say that it's more important than ever for people to buy tickets for live shows. We, as artists, rely greatly on touring for our income."On the impact of technology on his daily routine as a musician, he said, "It's amazing how far audio recordings have come, I record my demos via this little microphone that plugs directly into my iPhone, and the quality is insane. We just have to use technology for good, and not let the vortex get you."He listed hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa as his dream female collaboration choices. "They are queens and I've been listening to them since before I was born, and that's a true story," he said."For his fans, Alberts concluded, "Thank you for being the best and I can't wait for all the new singalongs we are going to have on the upcoming world tour."His Laps Around The Sun is available for pre-order on iTunes More about Ziggy Alberts, SaltNPepa, laps around the sun, Album, Technology Ziggy Alberts SaltNPepa laps around the sun Album Technology Aussie