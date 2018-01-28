Zach Williams wins Grammy for Contemporary Christian Music Album

Email
article imageZach Williams wins Grammy for Contemporary Christian Music Album

By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
New York - Christian recording artist Zach Williams has a major reason to be proud. He took home the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album."
The 60th annual Grammy ceremony was held at New York City's Madison Square Garden. In the "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" category, Williams bested albums by such artists as Danny Gokey (Rise), Matt Maher (for the deluxe edition of Echoes), MercyMe (Lifer), as well as Tauren Wells (Hills and Valleys). This was Williams' first-ever Grammy nomination, and first win.
In a moving Facebook post, Williams noted that he is "blown away" by this accolade, and he is "completely shocked." Ever gracious, he shared that he is a huge fans of all the musicians in the category, and he is nominated to win. "Without God none of this would be possible. Thank you all for your love and support!" he exclaimed.
Zach Williams' latest studio album Chain Breaker is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
For more information on Grammy winner Zach Williams, check out his official Facebook page and website.
