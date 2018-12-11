On December 7, acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Zach Williams had a major reason to be proud. It was announced that he was nominated for a 2019 Grammy award.
Williams is nominated for the Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" for his latest album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison. He is nominated alongside albums by such noteworthy Christian artists as Michael W. Smith (Surrounded), Jesus Culture (Living With a Fire), Elevation Worship (Hallelujah Here Below), as well as Lauren Daigle (Look Up Child).
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Zach Williams won the Grammy award in this category for his album, Chain Breaker.
Survivor: Live from Harding Prison is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
