Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageZach Williams earns 2019 Grammy nomination for 'Christian Album'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On December 7, acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Zach Williams had a major reason to be proud. It was announced that he was nominated for a 2019 Grammy award.
Williams is nominated for the Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" for his latest album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison. He is nominated alongside albums by such noteworthy Christian artists as Michael W. Smith (Surrounded), Jesus Culture (Living With a Fire), Elevation Worship (Hallelujah Here Below), as well as Lauren Daigle (Look Up Child).
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, Zach Williams won the Grammy award in this category for his album, Chain Breaker.
Survivor: Live from Harding Prison is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Christian recording artist Zach Williams and his music, check out his official website.
Read More: Zach Williams chatted with Digital Journal about his Grammy win, as well as his single "Fear is a Liar"; moreover, he spoke about the digital transformation of the music business.
More about Zach Williams, Christian, Grammy, Award, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Thousands flee bombs and hunger in eastern Syria
Paul Walker's brother, Caleb, talks 'I Am Paul Walker' film, ROWW Special
Bitcoin falls briefly below $3,300 before rising again
Q&A: How Walmart is challenging Amazon with digital technology Special
Trump 'tantrum' threatens US government shutdown
Great snakes! Indonesians wrestle with giant python
Hunt for gunman after Strasbourg market attack kills three
Digital Journal’s top science articles of the year
Deadly terror attacks in France since 2015
Yalitza Aparicio: an indigenous Mexican woman captivates Hollywood