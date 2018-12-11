By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 7, acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Zach Williams had a major reason to be proud. It was announced that he was nominated for a 2019 Grammy award. Last year, as Digital Journal Survivor: Live from Harding Prison is available on To learn more about Christian recording artist Zach Williams and his music, check out his Read More: Zach Williams chatted with Williams is nominated for the Grammy award for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" for his latest album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison. He is nominated alongside albums by such noteworthy Christian artists as Michael W. Smith (Surrounded), Jesus Culture (Living With a Fire), Elevation Worship (Hallelujah Here Below), as well as Lauren Daigle (Look Up Child).Last year, as Digital Journal reported , Zach Williams won the Grammy award in this category for his album, Chain Breaker.Survivor: Live from Harding Prison is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Christian recording artist Zach Williams and his music, check out his official website : Zach Williams chatted with Digital Journal about his Grammy win, as well as his single "Fear is a Liar"; moreover, he spoke about the digital transformation of the music business. More about Zach Williams, Christian, Grammy, Award, Album Zach Williams Christian Grammy Award Album