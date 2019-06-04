World-renowned Japanese composer, musician, and producer Yoshiki will be joining global music star Sarah Brightman in the United Kingdom for a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall this November.
Brightman's show on November 11 at the hallowed Royal Albert Hall in London will be the final concert of her "Hymn" World Tour. This performance will mark Yoshiki's first return to the United Kingdom since X Japan headlined Wembley Arena back in 2017.
In addition, the Japanese musician and composer is writing music for xXx 4, which is the new movie in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel. Yoshiki is also putting the finishing touches on X Japan's upcoming, highly-anticipated album.
In March of 2019, Yoshiki was a part of a one-hour PBS special entitled "Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall," which was well-received.
This past February, Digital Journal reviewed best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman and Yoshiki's performance of "Miracle" at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Yoshiki also performed with Brightman at The Masonic in San Francisco, California, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and Yokohama Arena in Japan.
To learn more about Yoshiki and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Yoshiki of X Japan chatted with Digital Journal about his music career and the digital transformation of the music industry.