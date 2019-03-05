By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On Friday, March 8, "Yoshiki- Live at Carnegie Hall," starring rock star and pianist Yoshiki, will be televised on New York's PBS channel at 9 p.m. Some of the highlights from this one-hour special will include Yoshiki's theme song for the Golden Globes, as well as his piano concert that was composed for the Emperor of Japan's 10th anniversary, coupled with classic selections from Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Most recently, as When he received the Asian Icon Award from Classic Rock magazine in the United Kingdom, Yoshiki became the first Japanese man to grace the cover of Vogue Japan. He is the front-man of Japan's most famous metal group, X Japan, and they have played at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden and at the Coachella festival. Their upcoming album will be released in the near future, which will be X Japan's first album of new material in over 22 years. For more information on Japanese rock star, pianist and composer Yoshiki, check out his Read More: Yoshiki chatted with This live concert special features international rock star, producer and composer Yoshiki on piano, as he is joined by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. They will be playing Yoshiki's popular compositions which have sold in excess of 50 million records all over the world.Some of the highlights from this one-hour special will include Yoshiki's theme song for the Golden Globes, as well as his piano concert that was composed for the Emperor of Japan's 10th anniversary, coupled with classic selections from Beethoven and Tchaikovsky.Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Yoshiki was a part of Sarah Brightman's "Hymn" Tour, where they performed "Miracle" at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York.When he received the Asian Icon Award from Classic Rock magazine in the United Kingdom, Yoshiki became the first Japanese man to grace the cover of Vogue Japan. He is the front-man of Japan's most famous metal group, X Japan, and they have played at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden and at the Coachella festival.Their upcoming album will be released in the near future, which will be X Japan's first album of new material in over 22 years.For more information on Japanese rock star, pianist and composer Yoshiki, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Yoshiki chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019 and he shared his insights on the digital transformation of the music industry. More about Yoshiki, Carnegie hall, New york, Live, Pbs Yoshiki Carnegie hall New york Live Pbs