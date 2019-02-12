Special By By Markos Papadatos yesterday in Music Japanese musician and composer Yoshiki (co-founder of the metal band X Japan) chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for 2019, as well as performing at Radio City Music Hall. Yoshiki also spoke about the digital transformation of the music business. On his plans for 2019, Yoshiki said, "X Japan's album is actually completed. It took over 10 years to record, so I'm looking for the perfect timing to release it. Also, it was just announced that I'm working on the score and theme song for the new xXx 4 film starring Vin Diesel. There are other exciting projects lined up, too, but I can't really talk about them yet." In regard to his musical inspirations, Yoshiki draws from his life experiences and his loyal fan-base. "I take my inspiration from life, from everything all around me. I also take inspiration from my fans," he explained. On his dream collaboration choices, Yoshiki revealed that at the moment, he is working on great music with his friend, Marilyn Manson. Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology in the music business, especially the plethora of streaming services, Yoshiki said, "Even though it doesn't always seem like the best deal for the artist, I feel like music has become a lot more accessible to everybody. As an artist, it's my responsibility to keep my focus on creating great art." On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Yoshiki said, "Due to my classical music background, I compose songs on paper first, before I even touch an instrument. Of course, I'm always looking to use the latest audio technology in the studio, but completing the entire score in my head and then writing it out by hand comes before everything else." His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "If I could survive all the things that happened to me, the deaths of my father and my friends, the physical pain and surgeries… With the help of my fans, I'm still going. As long as you dedicate your life to one thing, even if it's not music, you can make things happen." For his fans and supporters, Yoshiki concluded, "Because of you, I am still here living in this world. I really appreciate all your support. You will hear my new compositions in the near future. I'll dedicate everything I have to create great art to thank you." To learn more about Yoshiki and his music, check out his On February 6, as Digital Journal reported, Yoshiki performed with best-selling soprano at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "I have played Madison Square Garden with my band X Japan and I've performed concerts at Carnegie Hall as a solo classical artist, but playing my composition 'Miracle' here at Radio City Music Hall with Sarah Brightman is definitely one of my most exciting moments. I'm really thankful to Sarah," he said.On his plans for 2019, Yoshiki said, "X Japan's album is actually completed. It took over 10 years to record, so I'm looking for the perfect timing to release it. Also, it was just announced that I'm working on the score and theme song for the new xXx 4 film starring Vin Diesel. There are other exciting projects lined up, too, but I can't really talk about them yet."In regard to his musical inspirations, Yoshiki draws from his life experiences and his loyal fan-base. "I take my inspiration from life, from everything all around me. I also take inspiration from my fans," he explained.On his dream collaboration choices, Yoshiki revealed that at the moment, he is working on great music with his friend, Marilyn Manson.Regarding the impact of technology in the music business, especially the plethora of streaming services, Yoshiki said, "Even though it doesn't always seem like the best deal for the artist, I feel like music has become a lot more accessible to everybody. As an artist, it's my responsibility to keep my focus on creating great art."On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Yoshiki said, "Due to my classical music background, I compose songs on paper first, before I even touch an instrument. Of course, I'm always looking to use the latest audio technology in the studio, but completing the entire score in my head and then writing it out by hand comes before everything else."His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "If I could survive all the things that happened to me, the deaths of my father and my friends, the physical pain and surgeries… With the help of my fans, I'm still going. As long as you dedicate your life to one thing, even if it's not music, you can make things happen."For his fans and supporters, Yoshiki concluded, "Because of you, I am still here living in this world. I really appreciate all your support. You will hear my new compositions in the near future. I'll dedicate everything I have to create great art to thank you."To learn more about Yoshiki and his music, check out his official website and his Instagram page More about Yoshiki, x japan, Future, Technology, sarah brightman More news from Yoshiki x japan Future Technology sarah brightman