Sharon den Adel of the band Within Temptation chatted with Digital Journal about "Entertain You," her musical inspirations and plans for 2020 and beyond. She continued, "Besides that, we wanted to have some new songs for our Worlds Collide Tour with Evanescence and the festivals, and of course although now everything is postponed, we still felt like it is good to release new material: for the fans to have something to look forward to, but also for us: because we have been working towards this release and have looked forward to it so much." "The great thing is that it's nice to release something that you've actually just written instead of having to wait until the tour starts," she said. "With a normal release, that is linked to an album, when you write a new song it usually takes up to two or three years to get on a record, and now it's great to write something, record it and almost immediately release it. " On her music inspirations, she said, "I am inspired by everything. From personal issues to things that happen in the world - all big things, all small things, everything that’s meaningful to us." Regarding their plans for 2020 and beyond, she said, "With the COVID-19 crisis it's a bit difficult to say, but our goals will mainly be bringing out new music, touring with Evanescence and hopefully playing all the festivals that for now have been postponed to next year and hopefully by then will go ahead as planned." On being a band in the digital age, she said, "What’s nice about the digital age is the fact that there are many new things, programs, apps, and ways to not only record new music and release it in new ways but also to interact with your fan base. The development is ongoing and the possibilities are endless." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "The most important thing is to find your own identity, for your music. That's the only way to stand out amongst so many others. I think it doesn’t matter if you sound a little bit like another band or a certain genre, but you need to add something special of your own to eventually make it as a band. " On her dream collaboration choices, she responded, "I don’t have a dream collaboration partner in mind: we always look at a song and what the song needs. There are so many amazing artists and musicians vocalists out there, I don’t even know who to name. The most important thing is: what do the song and the music need? From that point on, we look for the right person in the hope that he or she likes the song and has the time to record something." She offered the following advice for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Stay in your routine: the best way to stay sane, is to hold on to the routine you had before the lockdown." For her fans, she remarked about "Entertain You," "There's always a group of people that don’t fit in and somehow we always have a need to emphasize that they do not fit in, by singling them out, cornering them in all sorts of ways, think of videos, fights on the streets. " "These people didn’t ask to be different didn’t want to be different: people are just different," she said. "And that’s beautiful. The beauty is that people are different and by being different, they bring so much color to our society because our society is very uniform. These people are not here for our entertainment, so we can feel good about ourselves. If you don’t realize that, it’s maybe time for a bit more self-reflection and time to wonder why you are participating in such behavior. " "We’ve had a super busy touring year, last year," she said. 