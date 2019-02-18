Email
article imageWilliam Shatner makes Grand Ole Opry debut, to release new single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville - On February 15, 2019, iconic actor and musician William Shatner (of "Star Trek" fame) made his debut at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
In Star Trek, Shatner was known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk, and now he has gone country.
Shatner performed songs from his upcoming studio album of country songs at the historic Grand Ole Opry stage. He was joined with Jeff Cook from the Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama. They performed "Why Not Me," which is the title track of their upcoming album that was released on Heartland Records. Most impressive is the fact that Shatner is 87 years old.
In addition, Shatner served as a guest emcee for a segment of the Grand Ole Opry show.
Their album consists of 12 tracks, which is quite eclectic with some serious tunes and some witty songs. The title track, "Why Not Me," will be released to the country radio airwaves on February 25, 2019. In this song, Shatner and Cook collaborate with such country artists as Neal McCoy and Home Free.
Why Not Me by William Shatner and Jeff Cook is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about William Shatner, check out his official Facebook page.
