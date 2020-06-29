Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Will Hoge chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new album "Tiny Little Movies" and being an artist in the digital age. When asked what inspires his songwriting, he said, "Life and stories. I'm trying to become a better storyteller. I'm trying to create some characters rather than have to tell my own story." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's nice. It has a direct fan component, which I really enjoy. It takes the middle man politics out of the picture, which is great." Hoge defined the word success as "continuing to make music for a living." Tiny Little Movies is available on To learn more about On his new album, Tiny Little Movies, he said, "I was trying to write a bunch of songs and I found a way to get them out there. At the moment, I don't have a personal favorite song on the album. That changes a lot. Unfortunately, I haven't had a chance to play any of these songs live."When asked what inspires his songwriting, he said, "Life and stories. I'm trying to become a better storyteller. I'm trying to create some characters rather than have to tell my own story."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's nice. It has a direct fan component, which I really enjoy. It takes the middle man politics out of the picture, which is great."Hoge defined the word success as "continuing to make music for a living."Tiny Little Movies is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . "I hope the fans will give it a listen and that they play it from start to finish with some headphones. I hope they have an enjoyable ride listening to it. I hope that they will hang around and they come to see us when we are able to get out on the road sometime next year," he told his listeners and fans.To learn more about Will Hoge and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Will Hoge, Album, tiny little movies, Digital Age, Singersongwriter Will Hoge Album tiny little movies Digital Age Singersongwriter Grammy