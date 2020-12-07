Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music DJ and producer Will Atkinson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest studio offering "Last King of Scotland." "There were also tracks I took off when realizing I wasn't going to be able to play these in a club. So the landscape was constantly changing and I probably didn’t get a final tracklist as such until June this year, five months before the release date. It definitely wasn’t the album I set out to make. But now, I wouldn’t change a note," he said. When asked about his favorite track on this album, he responded, "I think I connect most strongly with 'Kismet Energy.' It has that retrospective nod to my early inspiration and journey. But it’s a very accurate depiction of who I am no as an artist. The track actually came to me in a dream when I was jet-lagged between gigs in Palm Springs. The track has a very special place in my heart." Regarding his music-making and productions, he said, "If we're talking inspiration on a broader scale, people, problems, solutions, places, experiences - just about everything that isn't actually audible. Musically, people like Brian Eno, Alva Noto, Feeder, Biffy Clyro, Darren Tate, and Eric Prydz. The thousands of tunes I have saved to playlists which I can't even remember." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's great how quickly you connect people with your vision, sound, emotion but I don’t like the baggage and expectations that come with it. Social media, marketing campaigns - you’re basically a movie maker, graphic designer, entertainer, PR, promoter and that’s before you’ve even made a single bar loop. This is expected of you now and this is something that gets less and less appealing to me by the day. But how much do you want it? You have to do what you have to do." "Last King of Scotland" is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. To learn more about DJ and producer Will Atkinson, follow him on Facebook and on Instagram.