article imageWhitney Houston nominated for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Pop and R&B legend Whitney Houston has earned a posthumous nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2020.
Houston has been eligible for a nod since 2009. This marks her first career nomination in the "Performers" category. She is regarded as the "greatest singer of her generation," and her achievements in the music industry have been "unparalleled."
Her cover version of "Higher Love," which features production from Kygo, was released following her death.
Ironically enough, earlier last week, this journalist stated that Houston is an artist that should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Houston is one of the biggest-selling musical artists of our generation, selling in excess of 200 million units. Her music and voice have served as an inspiration to countless artists that followed.
Her catalog of smash hits includes "Saving All My Love For You," "How Will I Know," "Greatest Love Of All," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "So Emotional," "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," "All the Man That I Need," "I Have Nothing," "It's Not Right but It's Okay," and her signature tune "I Will Always Love You."
In her illustrious musical career, Houston has earned six Grammy Awards and her eponymous CD was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013; moreover, in 2018, "I Will Always Love You" was inducted into the prestigious Grammy Hall of Fame.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 nominees or to cast a fan vote, check out the official Rock Hall website.
