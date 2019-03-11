Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music On March 7, the band We Three (of "America's Got Talent" fame) sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to their show at The Paramount in Huntington. On performing at The Paramount, as part of their "Lifeline" Tour, Manny said, "People have always told us that The Paramount is one of the best venues out there. It has a certain energy to it. Everything from the green room to the stage to the crew is fantastic." Joshua noted that America's Got Talent was a life-changing experience for them since it gave them a platform for the world to listen to their music. "The show gave us a platform but as Simon Cowell told us 'we have all the pieces.' That's what we were hoping to do: to share our music with so many people," Joshua said. During their episode on the show, country star Martina McBride served as the guest judge, and she was moved by their performance of "Lifeline." In return, they praised the country queen for being "amazing." Bethany acknowledged that the band is motivated by their fans and they see that each time they do their meet and greets. "It means so much to us that some of our fans would drive six hours to see us," she admitted. "We love the fans a lot. It is great that our music is connecting with people," she added. Manny added that music motivates them each day, simply by waking up and doing what they love, as well as the support of their fans and family members. They revealed that their songwriting is inspired by 'honesty." "The goal is never to make people break down but to feel something," Manny said. While on the "Lifeline" Tour, We Three are taking things one day at a time. "From there, we are continuing to write and more music is on the way. We are already in the recording studio," Manny said. The siblings listed Julia Michaels, James Bay, Ed Sheeran, and Elise Trouw as their dream duet choices. "We love what Elise Trouw does with technology," they said, prior to defining the word success as "doing what they love." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, they encouraged them to tell the truth. "Your first idea is usually the best," they said. "Don't try to sugarcoat things too much. People want to hear real stories." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Joshua said, "I think we are in the Wild West right now since a lot has changed. I think we are heading in a great direction. Streaming is becoming the norm. We will see artists getting more income for their music. We notice that things are changing for the better." They were stoked about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "A lot of things are changing right now. We are excited about that. It's an exciting time to be a part of the music industry," Joshua said. "The 'Lifeline' Tour is full of energy. We hope you come to as many shows as you get. Get ready to be a part of the show with us. We are beyond excited," they said. We Three's eponymous studio album is available on For more information on pop-rock group We Three, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed We Three's concert at A pop-rock trio of siblings, We Three is made up of Joshua Humlie, Bethany Blanchard and Manny Humlie.On performing at The Paramount, as part of their "Lifeline" Tour, Manny said, "People have always told us that The Paramount is one of the best venues out there. It has a certain energy to it. Everything from the green room to the stage to the crew is fantastic."Joshua noted that America's Got Talent was a life-changing experience for them since it gave them a platform for the world to listen to their music. "The show gave us a platform but as Simon Cowell told us 'we have all the pieces.' That's what we were hoping to do: to share our music with so many people," Joshua said.During their episode on the show, country star Martina McBride served as the guest judge, and she was moved by their performance of "Lifeline." In return, they praised the country queen for being "amazing."Bethany acknowledged that the band is motivated by their fans and they see that each time they do their meet and greets. "It means so much to us that some of our fans would drive six hours to see us," she admitted. "We love the fans a lot. It is great that our music is connecting with people," she added.Manny added that music motivates them each day, simply by waking up and doing what they love, as well as the support of their fans and family members.They revealed that their songwriting is inspired by 'honesty." "The goal is never to make people break down but to feel something," Manny said.While on the "Lifeline" Tour, We Three are taking things one day at a time. "From there, we are continuing to write and more music is on the way. We are already in the recording studio," Manny said.The siblings listed Julia Michaels, James Bay, Ed Sheeran, and Elise Trouw as their dream duet choices. "We love what Elise Trouw does with technology," they said, prior to defining the word success as "doing what they love."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, they encouraged them to tell the truth. "Your first idea is usually the best," they said. "Don't try to sugarcoat things too much. People want to hear real stories."On the impact of technology on the music business, Joshua said, "I think we are in the Wild West right now since a lot has changed. I think we are heading in a great direction. Streaming is becoming the norm. We will see artists getting more income for their music. We notice that things are changing for the better."They were stoked about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "A lot of things are changing right now. We are excited about that. It's an exciting time to be a part of the music industry," Joshua said."The 'Lifeline' Tour is full of energy. We hope you come to as many shows as you get. Get ready to be a part of the show with us. We are beyond excited," they said.We Three's eponymous studio album is available on iTunes and on Spotify For more information on pop-rock group We Three, check out their Facebook page and their website : Digital Journal reviewed We Three's concert at The Paramount in Huntington. More about We Three, America's Got Talent, Lifeline, Tour We Three America s Got Talent Lifeline Tour