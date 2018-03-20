This year, they will honor Roger Daltrey, CBE, of The Who, as well as rapper LL Cool J
. The We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is a non-profit organization that was founded by Grammy-winning musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers. It is dedicated to the vision of a global family.
Founder Nile Rodgers praised both LL Cool J and Roger Daltrey for their dedication to organization that benefit people overall, especially the youth. "These two incredibly talented individuals are selflessly dedicated to helping others," Rodgers said.
Roger Daltrey, CBE, is a Kennedy Center Honoree and Grammy-winning artist. Daltrey is the lead singer of the rock band The Who, and he will receive "The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award" next month.
The event on April 27 will feature live performances from honorees Roger Daltrey and LL Cool J, as well as Nile Rodgers, along with his band Chic
. The We Are Family Foundation is partnering with Bulova, in an effort to host "Spin for a Cause," where the renowned watch brand will make a special announcement during the cocktail reception at the GALA.
To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), check out its official homepage
.
