Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageWe Are Family Foundation GALA to honor LL Cool J, Roger Daltrey

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - The 2018 We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) GALA will take place on Friday, April 27 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
This year, they will honor Roger Daltrey, CBE, of The Who, as well as rapper LL Cool J. The We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is a non-profit organization that was founded by Grammy-winning musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers. It is dedicated to the vision of a global family.
Founder Nile Rodgers praised both LL Cool J and Roger Daltrey for their dedication to organization that benefit people overall, especially the youth. "These two incredibly talented individuals are selflessly dedicated to helping others," Rodgers said.
Roger Daltrey, CBE, is a Kennedy Center Honoree and Grammy-winning artist. Daltrey is the lead singer of the rock band The Who, and he will receive "The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award" next month.
The event on April 27 will feature live performances from honorees Roger Daltrey and LL Cool J, as well as Nile Rodgers, along with his band Chic. The We Are Family Foundation is partnering with Bulova, in an effort to host "Spin for a Cause," where the renowned watch brand will make a special announcement during the cocktail reception at the GALA.
To learn more about the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF), check out its official homepage.
Read More: Last year's We Are Family Foundation GALA garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
More about we are family foundation, LL Cool J, Roger Daltrey, Gala, WAFF
 
Latest News
Top News
Data-driven global insurance tech trends
Google expands YouTube Director Onsite to 170 U.S. cities
In Canada, cannabis has huge impact on commercial real estate
Grief and stitches at Damascus hospital after rocket attack
Sarkozy: the ex-president and his legal problems
Sea level fears as more of giant Antarctic glacier floating than thought
EU's Juncker under fire for 'nauseating' Putin letter
Bitcoin price appears in recovery mode well over $8,000
Glacier ice loss has reached the 'point of no return'
Interview: Nicky Hilton opens up about her Tolani fashion line Special