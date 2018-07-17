Email
article imageWanda Jackson working on new music with Joan Jett as producer

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"The Queen of Rockabilly" Wanda Jackson has announced that she is working on new music, with rock queen Joan Jett as producer.
The new music is expected to be released in 2019. This forthcoming project is produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett.
While Jackson has recorded countless covers over the years, she co-wrote with many Nashville songwriters on this studio effort, which included Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies, and Elle King. Jackson recorded vocals with four-time Grammy winner Vance Powell, who also assisted Jackson on her 2011 collaboration album with Jack White.
Wanda Jackson, who is also affectionately known as "The First Lady of Rock and Roll," noted that the songs on this album are very dear to her heart, especially since a lot of the songs are based on her personal life experiences. "I am really looking forward to sharing what Joan [Jett] and I have been working on," Jackson said.
In 2009, Jackson was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in its "Early Influence" category.
To learn more about Wanda Jackson, her music, and touring schedule, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wanda Jackson in mid-October of 2016.
