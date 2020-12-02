Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Walker Montgomery chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Bad Day To Be A Beer," which was released via Play It Again Entertainment. Regardless of his musical pedigree, he has really worked his own way into his business (setting meetings) because he didn't want to rely on being a legacy, and he has done just that; moreover, he has watched and taken many lessons from his father and uncle. He shared that the feedback for "Bad Day To Be A Beer" has been tremendous. "It's a fun song that was brought to be my boss, Dallas Davidson, who is a great guy, and I am blessed to have been able to cut it, and it has been doing really well," he said. On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "It just depends on the day. Songwriting, for me, is about finding the most relatable thing that you can, and just being around good folks when you are writing songs. You also need to have a good time, otherwise, what's the point." For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Keep on working and if nobody can outwork you, then you will be just fine. That goes for anything in life." He listed Lainey Wilson as his dream female duet choice in country music. "I just love her voice," he admitted. "Her songwriting is off the charts and I think her career is going to go off like a rocket. She is definitely talented." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Bad Day To Be A Beer." "We are all trying to celebrate for all the stuff that we can't do due to the quarantine," he said. "While we aren't doing shows, we are still writing and recording music." Montgomery defined the word success as "hard work." "If nobody can outwork you, you will be just fine. I tell people that I am an old Kentucky workhorse," he said. "Hard work brings success in my mind." "Bad Day To Be A Beer" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about rising country artist Walker Montgomery and his new music, check out his Country singer-songwriter Walker Montgomery Robby Klein Country music runs in his bloodline. He is the son of John Michael Montgomery and the nephew of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. "I am used to that by now," he said with a sweet laugh. "I have a great dad and a great uncle and I wouldn't trade either of them for the world, and the memories they have shared with me and the lessons they have taught me."Regardless of his musical pedigree, he has really worked his own way into his business (setting meetings) because he didn't want to rely on being a legacy, and he has done just that; moreover, he has watched and taken many lessons from his father and uncle.He shared that the feedback for "Bad Day To Be A Beer" has been tremendous. "It's a fun song that was brought to be my boss, Dallas Davidson, who is a great guy, and I am blessed to have been able to cut it, and it has been doing really well," he said.On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "It just depends on the day. Songwriting, for me, is about finding the most relatable thing that you can, and just being around good folks when you are writing songs. You also need to have a good time, otherwise, what's the point."For young and aspiring country artists, he said, "Keep on working and if nobody can outwork you, then you will be just fine. That goes for anything in life."He listed Lainey Wilson as his dream female duet choice in country music. "I just love her voice," he admitted. "Her songwriting is off the charts and I think her career is going to go off like a rocket. She is definitely talented."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Bad Day To Be A Beer." "We are all trying to celebrate for all the stuff that we can't do due to the quarantine," he said. "While we aren't doing shows, we are still writing and recording music."Montgomery defined the word success as "hard work." "If nobody can outwork you, you will be just fine. I tell people that I am an old Kentucky workhorse," he said. "Hard work brings success in my mind.""Bad Day To Be A Beer" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "The fans should crack one open, and listen to it," he said. "It's a great song and it's awesomely written. Luckily, I was blessed to be able to cut it. People from all generations and people from all backgrounds can relate to it, because everyone loves beer, and it's a fun song."To learn more about rising country artist Walker Montgomery and his new music, check out his official website , his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram More about Walker Montgomery, Country, bad day to be a beer Walker Montgomery Country bad day to be a beer