Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Farmingdale - On November 27, country star Walker Hayes sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale on Long Island. Hayes released his new music video for "90's Country," and he acknowledged that he loves "making music," as well as "singing, performing and writing." He noted that the mood is reflected in the song well. He also opened up about his cover of Alan Jackson's classic country hit "Chattahoochee." "That's probably one of my Top 5 country songs from the '90s," he admitted. "It was nice to put my own spin on that." Next year, Hayes will be embarking on "The Dream On It" tour, which kicks off on January 31 at the House of Blues Houston in Texas. Filmore will serve as his special musical guest. For aspiring country singer-songwriters, he encouraged them "not to stop" and to "keep at it." "If you want to be a singer, sing out loud so people can hear you. If you want to be a writer, write songs and share them with as many people as you can not just your mom and dad," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Hayes said, "I love it. Technology has created more ways for people to discover my music. In addition to radio exposure, it is nice to see how your song grows on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music." "90's Country" is available on Speaking of "90's Country," Hayes treated the Farmingdale audience to his latest radio single, as well as "You Broke Up With Me," "Dollar Store," "Beautiful," and his love song "Halloween." He defined the word success as "Feeding my kids." "That's my job, and I don't really have a plan B. That's my job. That's how I provide and take care of my wife and my children," he said. "It's a blessing that I get to do this. Success means to be a great example for my kids." For his fans, Hayes expressed his appreciation. "Thank you. It has been an incredible year, and I am looking forward to next year's tour," he said. "I am pumped about that, and I hope to see everybody coming out for that." To learn more about country singer-songwriter On playing in Farmingdale, Hayes said, "This is so close to New York. Who knew? I can't believe it. This place is packed out."Hayes released his new music video for "90's Country," and he acknowledged that he loves "making music," as well as "singing, performing and writing." He noted that the mood is reflected in the song well.He also opened up about his cover of Alan Jackson's classic country hit "Chattahoochee." "That's probably one of my Top 5 country songs from the '90s," he admitted. "It was nice to put my own spin on that."Next year, Hayes will be embarking on "The Dream On It" tour, which kicks off on January 31 at the House of Blues Houston in Texas. Filmore will serve as his special musical guest.For aspiring country singer-songwriters, he encouraged them "not to stop" and to "keep at it." "If you want to be a singer, sing out loud so people can hear you. If you want to be a writer, write songs and share them with as many people as you can not just your mom and dad," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Hayes said, "I love it. Technology has created more ways for people to discover my music. In addition to radio exposure, it is nice to see how your song grows on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.""90's Country" is available on Spotify and on iTunes Speaking of "90's Country," Hayes treated the Farmingdale audience to his latest radio single, as well as "You Broke Up With Me," "Dollar Store," "Beautiful," and his love song "Halloween."He defined the word success as "Feeding my kids." "That's my job, and I don't really have a plan B. That's my job. That's how I provide and take care of my wife and my children," he said. "It's a blessing that I get to do this. Success means to be a great example for my kids."For his fans, Hayes expressed his appreciation. "Thank you. It has been an incredible year, and I am looking forward to next year's tour," he said. "I am pumped about that, and I hope to see everybody coming out for that."To learn more about country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes and his music, check out his official website More about Walker Hayes, alan jackson, Country, Long island, The Nutty Irishman Walker Hayes alan jackson Country Long island The Nutty Irishman