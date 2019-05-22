Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hit electronic duo W&W chatted with Digital Journal about "Let the Music Take Control," their latest collaboration with Blasterjaxx. W&W praised Blasterjaxx for being "super nice guys." "It is always great working with them," they said. "Besides making music we just joke around basically all day long." On their plans for the future, W&W said, "This summer, we've got lots of new music coming up. We are working on a special project for later this year, and we have lots more new clothing coming up." Digital transformation of the electronic music industry On the impact of technology and streaming on electronic dance music, W&W said, "The connection between artist and music listener has become a lot stronger. Before you really depended on radio stations, TV stations, and other media for your music to reach people, now you can just upload it and people can listen to it." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as electronic producers, W&W responded, "There's not an hour in the day, besides sleeping maybe, that we don't use technology. Sometimes, it's even scary to think about how dependent we are in this technological era." For young and aspiring EDM artists, DJs and producers, they said, "Do something new, don't follow others. Of course, copying others can be useful at the beginning to learn productions techniques, but eventually, you need to come up with your own sound." W&W concluded about "Let the Music Take Control," "Hope you enjoy the song. Make sure you check out the music video on our YouTube channel, as it's pretty cool." To learn more about W&W and their new music, visit their Regarding their new track "Let the Music Take Control," they said, "We already did two collaborations with Blasterjaxx in the past, and we felt it was time to get in the studio again together. They sent us a setup and we immediately loved it."W&W praised Blasterjaxx for being "super nice guys." "It is always great working with them," they said. "Besides making music we just joke around basically all day long."On their plans for the future, W&W said, "This summer, we've got lots of new music coming up. We are working on a special project for later this year, and we have lots more new clothing coming up."On the impact of technology and streaming on electronic dance music, W&W said, "The connection between artist and music listener has become a lot stronger. Before you really depended on radio stations, TV stations, and other media for your music to reach people, now you can just upload it and people can listen to it."Regarding their use of technology in their daily routine as electronic producers, W&W responded, "There's not an hour in the day, besides sleeping maybe, that we don't use technology. Sometimes, it's even scary to think about how dependent we are in this technological era."For young and aspiring EDM artists, DJs and producers, they said, "Do something new, don't follow others. Of course, copying others can be useful at the beginning to learn productions techniques, but eventually, you need to come up with your own sound."W&W concluded about "Let the Music Take Control," "Hope you enjoy the song. Make sure you check out the music video on our YouTube channel, as it's pretty cool."To learn more about W&W and their new music, visit their official homepage and their Facebook page More about W&W, Technology, Electronic, Duo, Blasterjaxx W ampW Technology Electronic Duo Blasterjaxx