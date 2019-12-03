Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hit electronic duo W&W chatted with Digital Journal about their new track "Tricky Tricky," where they collaborate with Timmy Trumpet and Will Sparks. On working with Timmy Trumpet and Will Sparks, they said, "It was great. Besides being big fans of their music we're all very good friends and we get along super well. So finally having a song with them is amazing." Regarding their plans for 2020, they said, "At ADE this year we did a Rave Culture event in Q Factory Amsterdam which was phenomenal. We're planning on bringing these events to more locations worldwide." "Besides that, we have a lot of music coming up as W&W and as NWYR. Also, the Rave Culture label is completely stacked with amazing new music from a lot of different artists," they hinted. On being electronic artists in the digital age, they said, "Technology is something we're very interested in and fascinated by. So it's great to be able to include technological developments in our own career." Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, "The best has yet to come." When asked about their dream collaboration choices, they explained, "There's not really a specific artist that we'd love to work with. Anyone who we have a strong musical connection with is someone we can work with, no matter how successful they are or aren't. That being said, if Chris Martin from Coldplay calls right now we're 1000 percent down." W&W had nothing but the nicest remarks about Greece. "Greece is one of our favorite places in the world. We played a lot on the Greek islands like Mykonos, Ios, and Hersonissos. This year we finally also played on the mainland at Tomorrowland Unite in Athens and it was unbelievable. We were sad that we could only stay one day because the city looked amazing," they exclaimed. For their fans, they concluded about "Tricky Tricky," "Thank you so much for the support and we hope to see you somewhere around the world on a dance floor soon." To learn more about "Will Sparks sent us a setup for a new version of the classic 'Tricky Tricky,' we loved it, worked on it and asked Timmy to record some trumpet parts and to work on it as well," they said. "We had to glue everything together in the end. A funny fact: we never actually spent time in the studio with all of us together, everything was done online."On working with Timmy Trumpet and Will Sparks, they said, "It was great. Besides being big fans of their music we're all very good friends and we get along super well. So finally having a song with them is amazing."Regarding their plans for 2020, they said, "At ADE this year we did a Rave Culture event in Q Factory Amsterdam which was phenomenal. We're planning on bringing these events to more locations worldwide.""Besides that, we have a lot of music coming up as W&W and as NWYR. Also, the Rave Culture label is completely stacked with amazing new music from a lot of different artists," they hinted.On being electronic artists in the digital age, they said, "Technology is something we're very interested in and fascinated by. So it's great to be able to include technological developments in our own career."Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, "The best has yet to come."When asked about their dream collaboration choices, they explained, "There's not really a specific artist that we'd love to work with. Anyone who we have a strong musical connection with is someone we can work with, no matter how successful they are or aren't. That being said, if Chris Martin from Coldplay calls right now we're 1000 percent down."W&W had nothing but the nicest remarks about Greece. "Greece is one of our favorite places in the world. We played a lot on the Greek islands like Mykonos, Ios, and Hersonissos. This year we finally also played on the mainland at Tomorrowland Unite in Athens and it was unbelievable. We were sad that we could only stay one day because the city looked amazing," they exclaimed.For their fans, they concluded about "Tricky Tricky," "Thank you so much for the support and we hope to see you somewhere around the world on a dance floor soon."To learn more about W&W and their music, check out their official website More about W&W, Duo, tricky tricky, Electronic, Digital Age W W Duo tricky tricky Electronic Digital Age