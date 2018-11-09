By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music 21-time Grammy winner and country star Vince Gill has been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for its Class of 2018. Throughout his respected career in the music business, Gill has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2012, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; moreover, Gill has won the most Grammy awards by a male country artist. At last year's Songwriters Hall of Fame award ceremony, which took place in New York City, Country Music Hall of Famers To learn more about Vince Gill and his music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Gill is nominated alongside such artists as rapper Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, Mike Love of The Beach Boys, Cat Stevens and Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics, among other songwriters. According to Variety , Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to be nominated for this coveted honor.Throughout his respected career in the music business, Gill has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and in 2012, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; moreover, Gill has won the most Grammy awards by a male country artist.At last year's Songwriters Hall of Fame award ceremony, which took place in New York City, Country Music Hall of Famers Bill Anderson and Alan Jackson were inducted.To learn more about Vince Gill and his music, check out his official website : Digital Journal chatted with Vince Gill this past September. More about vince gill, songwriters hall of fame, Country, Grammy vince gill songwriters hall of ... Country Grammy