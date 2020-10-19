Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tony winner Victoria Clark chatted with Digital Journal about the "Artist in Residency" album, the upcoming virtual GALA for Gilbert & Sullivan Players, and life in quarantine. She is excited to be in the new Hallmark film A Royal Holiday with Aaron Tveit. "We play mother and son, the queen and prince of Galwick (a fictional country in Europe) who are snowed in for the holidays at a charming inn in a remote part of Connecticut. Which is exactly where we filmed it, in July," she said. "All wearing Christmas sweaters and coats and scarves, and pretending to be in the middle of a blizzard. It was an absolutely joyful experience from beginning to end, and I loved every second. Except for the over-heating," she exclaimed. "One of the big highlights for me was meeting and working with Aaron, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom Mc Gowan, all Broadway veterans. I was already dear friends with Aaron’s co-star Laura Osnes who starred in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella with me on Broadway. I was also reunited with another cast member Geraldine Leer who was a high school friend from Dallas. We were a merry bunch- I went through some major withdrawal when we wrapped," she said. She will be a part of the virtual GALA this week for Gilbert & Sullivan Players. "They asked me to sing a Gilbert & Sullivan Players song so I asked two of my neighbors to come over in masks and play the piano for me and film it," she said. "It was a community project." On life during quarantine, she said, "Thankfully, personally, pretty good. Although, we have all been affected by this disease. Some of my family members have been laid off; some work in tech start-up companies, so their work has continued. For my industry, particularly the theater, this is a very bleak time." "Many of my colleagues are suffering, and don’t know how they will weather many more months without work. We have to get an arts relief bill passed through Congress. If we don’t the country’s economy will suffer even more. The arts are a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States. We need help, and no one seems to be listening. So much money has gone out to the transportation sector, but what about the arts? Artists are all over the country, in every community. And we are in trouble," she said. When asked if she sees a silver lining in this pandemic, she said, "Honestly, not for my industry. For me personally, I can find little things that I have learned to do that I couldn’t do before. But when I think in terms of what is happening to fellow artists, this is a devastating time." She acknowledged that she did develop new skills during the quarantine. "I have learned how to record with my new mic. And I have learned how to encourage my husband to do most of the cooking," she said. For her fans, she concluded, "Vote. early to your polling place, mail in your ballot, drop it off. Do what it takes wherever you are to make your voice heard. President Trump not only ignores the arts; he opposes them and blocks them at every turn. This is a person who does know or care that any civilization is only as strong as its arts- its music, theater, dance, museums. We must let him know that we are a country where the arts are valued, vital, and life-giving. Biden is our hope for the future of this country. He is the only choice." To learn more about Victoria Clark, check out her The Artist in Residency album was recorded during the lockdown. "It was a delight. A little hectic, as I wanted the sound quality to be great, so I decided to purchase a new microphone, and then had to learn how to use the recording software. 