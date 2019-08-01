Email
article imageVeteran music star Gary Morris condenses 'The Mueller Report' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran Broadway and country artist Gary Morris has released his own, condensed version of the Mueller Report, which is titled "Off the Cliff."
An iconic entertainer and celebrated American patriot, Morris has performed for every U.S. president from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama. He developed his own brief on the Mueller Report, where he condenses the original 448-page document into 25 pages. Morris provides an easier to read version.
His goal with Off the Cliff is to inspire people to stay informed about the true events that took place during President Donald Trump's first term in office.
Morris noted that while he was traveling from his house in Nashville to his ranch in Colorado, he picked up the Mueller Report. He acknowledged that it was "difficult to read," though he made a "conscious decision" to read the full document, and then he reduced it into a simpler overview report. "Reading this synopsis is a good place for people to begin to understand the importance of the report," he said.
"The Mueller Report" was released on April 18, and it was a "Breaking News" story on every channel. With Off the Cliff, he hopes to make the "topline information" of the Mueller Report available to the general public.
"I would also invite everyone to get the full Mueller Report and take as much time as needed to read it," he said. "There are some components that have had a tremendous effect on American society. All Americans should take note," he added.
Gary Morris' condensed version of Off the Cliff is available for free by clicking here.
To learn more about veteran Broadway and country star Gary Morris, check out his official website.
