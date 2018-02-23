Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Rising country artist Tyler Rich chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "The Difference," as well as the digital transformation of the country music scene. On signing a record deal with The Valory Music Co., he said, "It has been a whirlwind. It's incredible. I feel like I have the best team in the industry. Everybody has been great." He revealed that he filmed a music video for "The Difference" two days ago, and hinted that it will be released soon. "It was a 12 to 13 hour shoot, and there was a torrential downpour at the end, so that worked out perfectly, since we didn't have to pay for the water. We got the real deal," he said, with a laugh. Rich complimented fellow country star Dustin Lynch for being a "massive champion in his corner." "Dustin was one of the first guys that inspired me to move to Nashville, and he has helped me out the moment I got here, and while I am out on the road. It has been amazing," he said, graciously. He listed Shania Twain as his dream female duet choice in music. "Bring it on," he said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology in the country music business, he said, "I feel like it's amazing. Technology has opened the doors for so many artists. If it wasn't for the streaming services, I don't think I would have gotten all the buzz and popularity that has led me to where I am at right now. When I was in college, I studied economics, and to graduate, I had to write a massive paper on how Internet and steaming services have positively affected the music industry and artists, and it has been exponential. I could't be a bigger supporter of it." "The Difference" is available on To learn more about Read More: "The Difference" by Tyler Rich earned a favorable review from Regarding his new single "The Difference," he said, "That song was pitched to us in the middle of a five hour songwriter's meeting. I loved its swagger. I felt like I wrote this song, and I connected to it lyrically. It hit all the checkpoints for me."On signing a record deal with The Valory Music Co., he said, "It has been a whirlwind. It's incredible. I feel like I have the best team in the industry. Everybody has been great."He revealed that he filmed a music video for "The Difference" two days ago, and hinted that it will be released soon. "It was a 12 to 13 hour shoot, and there was a torrential downpour at the end, so that worked out perfectly, since we didn't have to pay for the water. We got the real deal," he said, with a laugh.Rich complimented fellow country star Dustin Lynch for being a "massive champion in his corner." "Dustin was one of the first guys that inspired me to move to Nashville, and he has helped me out the moment I got here, and while I am out on the road. It has been amazing," he said, graciously.He listed Shania Twain as his dream female duet choice in music. "Bring it on," he said.On the impact of technology in the country music business, he said, "I feel like it's amazing. Technology has opened the doors for so many artists. If it wasn't for the streaming services, I don't think I would have gotten all the buzz and popularity that has led me to where I am at right now. When I was in college, I studied economics, and to graduate, I had to write a massive paper on how Internet and steaming services have positively affected the music industry and artists, and it has been exponential. I could't be a bigger supporter of it.""The Difference" is available on iTunes To learn more about Tyler Rich , check out his official website : "The Difference" by Tyler Rich earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Tyler Rich, The Difference, Country, dustin lynch, Shania twain Tyler Rich The Difference Country dustin lynch Shania twain