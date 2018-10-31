Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Ty Herndon spoke with Digital Journal about his dance cover of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and his future plans, which will include more dance covers, a jazz classics album and a re-imagined album that features some of his No. 1 hits. Regarding his decision to cover a few songs in a dance music fashion, Herndon said, "I knew what was coming next. I released 'Living in a Moment' and Marc Cohn's 'Walking in Memphis,' and then, an original that we wrote. Covering a Whitney song was a ballsy move, but I wanted to cover it in a unique way. I wanted to do it campy and fun, which explains the video. We did a fun little EDM track to Whitney, and we enjoyed it." He revealed that his cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis" will be released this Friday, on November 2. In addition, he has a covers album coming out in January, which will include re-imagined and re-cut versions of five of his chart-topping singles, as well as a blues version of "Delta Dawn" by Tanya Tucker. In March of 2019, Herndon shared that he will be releasing a jazz classics duets album, and in December, he will release a full-length Christmas album. "The next year will be filled with tons of music," he admitted. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Herndon said, "We don't have to worry as much as about servicing a radio. We service Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes, and we really go out there and play those markets. Without getting too technical, it is so easy to track your traffic on Amazon and Spotify around the world, and we added 10 shows next year in markets that I have never played before." Herndon acknowledged that he uses technology a great deal in his daily routine, especially since he is a producer and a songwriter. "Technology has made the job so much easier, and it has made me a little bit lazy about it. What used to take me two to three days to accomplish, takes me about an hour today," he said. To learn more about country star Ty Herndon and his music, visit his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Ty Herndon's dance cover of Whitney Houston's " Herndon covered Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," which generated a reaction from his fans and listeners.Regarding his decision to cover a few songs in a dance music fashion, Herndon said, "I knew what was coming next. I released 'Living in a Moment' and Marc Cohn's 'Walking in Memphis,' and then, an original that we wrote. Covering a Whitney song was a ballsy move, but I wanted to cover it in a unique way. I wanted to do it campy and fun, which explains the video. We did a fun little EDM track to Whitney, and we enjoyed it."He revealed that his cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis" will be released this Friday, on November 2. In addition, he has a covers album coming out in January, which will include re-imagined and re-cut versions of five of his chart-topping singles, as well as a blues version of "Delta Dawn" by Tanya Tucker.In March of 2019, Herndon shared that he will be releasing a jazz classics duets album, and in December, he will release a full-length Christmas album. "The next year will be filled with tons of music," he admitted.On the impact of technology on the music business, Herndon said, "We don't have to worry as much as about servicing a radio. We service Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes, and we really go out there and play those markets. Without getting too technical, it is so easy to track your traffic on Amazon and Spotify around the world, and we added 10 shows next year in markets that I have never played before."Herndon acknowledged that he uses technology a great deal in his daily routine, especially since he is a producer and a songwriter. "Technology has made the job so much easier, and it has made me a little bit lazy about it. What used to take me two to three days to accomplish, takes me about an hour today," he said. Ty Herndon's music is available on iTunes To learn more about country star Ty Herndon and his music, visit his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Ty Herndon's dance cover of Whitney Houston's " I Wanna Dance with Somebody ." More about Ty Herndon, Dance, Country, Technology, Star Ty Herndon Dance Country Technology Star Whitney houston