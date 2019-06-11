Email
article imageTrisha Yearwood achieves chart success with new country single

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Country star Trisha Yearwood has a major reason to be proud. Her latest single "Every Girl in This Town" had an exceptional breakout week on the charts.
"Every Girl in This Town" was the highest debut by a female in 2019 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, debuting at No. 21. It was also the fourth highest Billboard country radio debut in 2019, as well as the week's No. 1 greatest gainer.
This past week, Yearwood served as a presenter at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, which aired on Country Music Television (CMT). She joined country living legend Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile onstage for a surprise collaboration of Tucker's signature tune "Delta Dawn," where she was joined by such female country artists as Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, RaeLynn and Deana Carter.
In addition, at this year's CMA Fest, Yearwood was chosen as its "Artist of the Day" and hosted "CMA Fest Artist of the Day: Every Girl: Trisha Yearwood and Friends."
Her latest single "Every Girl in This Town" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
For more information on Trisha Yearwood and "Every Girl in This Town," check out her Facebook page.
Read More: Trisha Yearwood also honored Frank Sinatra with Let's Be Frank album.
More about Trisha yearwood, Country, Single, every girl in this town
 
